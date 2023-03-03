PORT CHARLOTTE – Freshman pitcher Caiden Cabral pitched five no-hit innings and Riverview held Port Charlotte High without a hit until the seventh in a 4-1 victory Friday night at Pirate Cove.

With the Rams (2-3) short on arms, they counted on Cabral to get them a few quality innings and he exceeded all expectations to keep the Pirates off-balance, recovering from early defensive hiccups that resulted in an run.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments