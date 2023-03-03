PORT CHARLOTTE – Freshman pitcher Caiden Cabral pitched five no-hit innings and Riverview held Port Charlotte High without a hit until the seventh in a 4-1 victory Friday night at Pirate Cove.
With the Rams (2-3) short on arms, they counted on Cabral to get them a few quality innings and he exceeded all expectations to keep the Pirates off-balance, recovering from early defensive hiccups that resulted in an run.
“We’re dealing with some injuries with our arms, so we put in Cabral, and we were trying to get a few innings out of him,” Riverview coach Jeremy Schmidt said. “His pitch count was low and he pounded the zone like we preached all week and got him through the fifth.”
Port Charlotte (1-3) struck first in the first. Michael Weidner led off the game by reaching on an error and going to second. After he moved to third following a strikeout, Cabral made one of his few mistakes by throwing wild on a pickoff throw, allowing Weidner to score for a 1-0 Pirates lead.
From then on, Cabral was unstoppable, retiring eight in a row at one point. He walked three and struck out four.
Meanwhile Kayvon Santana kept Port Charlotte in the game, also going five innings. He ran into trouble in the second. After Santana hit Elijah Hart with a pitch, Dylan McDonald lined a single to right that Pirates outfielder J.T. Tirado played into a two-base error to tie the game.
Riverview took the lead for good in the fifth. Cabral led off with a walk, Cooper Backman singled and Jose Costello dropped a bunt single to load the bases with one out.
Andrew Rhymestein drove in one run with a fielder’s choice, then executed a double steal, with Backman coming home to make it 3-1.
Cesar Silva drove in a run in the sixth with an RBI single to produce the final score.
The Pirates had some opportunities, putting their leadoff runners on in each of the last four innings, including the first two on walks in the sixth against reliver Blake Stroup. The Rams brought in Mike Mowduk, who coaxed a pop up and two fly balls to end the threat.
Port Charlotte finally got a hit in the seventh on a Tirado double that the left fielder lost in the lights.
“We were not very good offensively and that’s what it came down to,” Pirates coach Tim Roberson said. “We threw the ball well on the mound and made a few small mistakes, but we couldn’t hit. When you can’t hit, you don’t score.”
