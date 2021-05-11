The Venice High baseball team gave some credibility to its 249-spot advantage over Riverdale in the state rankings, beating the Raiders, 10-0, in five innings in the regional quarterfinals last Friday.
The Indians (20-7, No. 3 in FL) again will have the better record and ranking as they travel down to Naples to play Gulf Coast (15-11, No. 172 in FL) tonight at 7 in the regional semifinals.
There’s other good reasons to think that Venice is the better team, too, such as the Sharks’ losses to Riverdale, Fort Myers and Sarasota — three teams the Indians have beaten handily this year.
A win against the Sharks, however, shouldn’t be taken for granted as this is a perennial playoff contender that has some talented players.
Here’s how Gulf Coast breaks down:
Hitting
The Sharks don’t have the depth the Indians do, with a team batting average of just .255 and 3 total home runs, but still have some dangerous players.
Gulf Coast has three players — Dylan Perry, Jean Cuello and Griffin Hacker — batting over .300. Perry is the speedster of the group with a .313 average, 20 runs and a team-high 13 steals. Cuello is an all-around hitter, with a .323 average, eight doubles, two triples, and a home run along with eight stolen bases.
Hacker, meanwhile, is a solid complement to Perry and Cuello — batting .309 eight runs and five doubles.
Though the rest of the Sharks lineup may not hit for average, they do cause trouble on the basepaths — with a team total of 66 stolen bases through 26 games.
Pitching
While the Sharks’ hitting isn’t the strongest, its pitching has recorded some eye-popping stats this year.
Ace pitcher Matthew Geller is 5-1 with a 0.59 ERA over a team-high 59 2/3 innings with 61 strikeouts and just 36 hits allowed.
According to his Perfect Game profile, Geller is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound right-handed pitcher. He throws a fastball around 83 miles per hour along with a curveball.
No. 2 pitcher Dylan Cleveland (6-4, 2.20 ERA) has stood out as well as he’s thrown 41 1/3 innings while striking out 36 and allowing 37 hits.
Rhett Raymer (2.36 ERA, 25 Ks in 29 2/3 IP) and Zack Stolba (1.21 ERA, 9 Ks in 17 1.3 IP) have also been solid options for the Sharks — albeit in smaller roles.
After Geller, Cleveland, Raymer and Stolba, however, the Sharks don’t have any go-to pitchers.
Players to watch
Venice: Michael Robertson, Marek Houston, Aidan Corn, Cole Schumaker, any pitcher that takes the mound.
Gulf Coast: Dylan Perry, Matthew Geller, Jean Cuello, Griffin Hacker, Dylan Cleveland.
Prediction
Venice and Gulf Coast become locked in an early pitching duel, but the Indians offense — powered by athleticism and depth — eventually breaks out to win it.
Venice 5 - Gulf Coast 2
