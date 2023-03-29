One sure sign that the prep baseball season is entering the most important stretch of the regular season is the release of the first FHSAA rankings.
This week’s release, which came out on Monday evening, was based on all games through March 26 and, to no one’s surprise in the Sun Preps region, Venice is the area’s top dog.
The FHSAA computer rankings are an important component of postseason play. Districts tournaments are seeded by ranking and at-large regional playoff berths are determined by them, as well.
Typically, the goal is for a team to get itself among a region’s top eight teams which, barring an upset victory in a district tournament, practically guarantees a region at-large bid.
At present, just three of the area’s seven teams are inside that number in their respective regions. Two of those, are just barely inside it.
What does that mean?
There is plenty of work remaining for all Sun Preps teams and, fortunately, there is still time to get that work done.
Here’s a look at where every Sun Preps team stands, according to the FHSAA data, in order of ranking.
VENICE
The Indians (8-4) have won six of their past seven games, including victories over Sarasota, Island Coast and Out-of-Door. They are ranked No. 62 in the state overall and No. 19 in Class 7A. Of more importance is their No. 7 ranking in Region 7A-2. On the surface, that puts Venice in a tenuous position to make the regional round.
In reality, the lone team in front of Venice in district play is Sarasota, so if the Indians can hold serve in the district tournament, then knock off the Sailors in a potential championship meeting, all is well.
Should they not be able to do so, the Indians can definitely improve their overall standing with the games remaining on their schedule. Rematches with Jesuit (No. 2 in the state) and Sarasota loom. A home-and-home series with Calvary Christian, the state’s No. 16 team, should help, as well.
LEMON BAY
The Manta Rays (11-3) are in the best shape of all area teams, checking in at No. 2 in Region 4A-3. They are ranked No. 114 overall and No. 11 in Class 4A.
Lemon Bay’s losses have come against Sarasota, defending 4A champion Island Coast (now in Class 5A) and … um … Cardinal Mooney. If you want to read about a logic hole in the FHSAA process, consider this: The Cougars are 2-11 on the season and ranked No. 340 in the state. Those two wins are against the Mantas and Venice.
Sounds as if Lemon Bay and Venice lost to a terrible team, right?
Not so fast. Cardinal Mooney has played the state’s 12th most-difficult schedule. The Cougars are an absolute threat to win their district and play the role of a bid thief in the Class 3A playoffs.
Among Lemon Bay’s laurels is a win over that same Cardinal Mooney team. The rest of Lemon Bay’s conquests aren’t necessarily a murderer’s row, but it’s worth noting they haven’t lost to any team they were supposed to beat.
Next week will be a big one for Lemon Bay with a home date Tuesday against Out-of-Door followed by a Wednesday trip to Neumann (No. 58). The April 27 season finale at Southwest Florida Christian could provide some intrigue, as well.
NORTH PORT
The Bobcats (6-5) are No. 200 overall, No. 49 in Class 7A and, distressingly, No. 15 in Region 7A-2. Despite the fact they appear improved over last season, the road to the postseason is daunting.
District mates Sarasota, Venice and Lakewood Ranch are all in front of North Port in the region rankings.
Four of North Port’s five losses have come to teams ranked ahead of them in the FHSAA data. The fifth loss, against independent Inspiration Academy, was avenged three days later.
There are opportunities on North Port’s schedule to improve its lot, beginning today with a home date against Sarasota (the Sailors won the first meeting, 2-0, on March 2). Cardinal Mooney visits on April 18 and the Bobcats close out their regular season against Parrish Community.
The Mooney game, as mentioned earlier, might not mean much in the rankings, but would go a long way toward showing the Bobcats exactly what kind of team they have.
CHARLOTTE
The Tarpons (5-8) are in an interesting spot at this point in the season. They haven’t been able to put everything together on a consistent basis just yet, but find themselves No. 8 in Region 6A-3.
Imagine what happens if they do get hot.
At present, Charlotte is No. 242 overall and No. 43 in Class 6A, which hints at their region being somewhat soft. While that may be the case, Charlotte does have to contend with district mates Palmetto Ridge (No. 6 in Region 6A-3) and Riverdale (No. 9).
The Tarpons were blasted, 17-3, by Island Coast last week for their third consecutive loss after looking good against Cypress Lake and Imagine. They got back on the winning side of the ledger with a win at DeSoto County, but lost to rival Port Charlotte, 3-0, on Tuesday.
Charlotte’s remaining schedule is loaded with landmines, including a return trip to Island Coast (April 6), a home game against Parrish (April 11), an April 14 rematch at home against Lemon Bay (the Mantas won, 7-1, earlier this month) and two IMG Academy teams.
Charlotte closes out the year with a bang, as well, visiting Southwest Florida Christian and Jesuit.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Pirates (6-7) find themselves a little buried in Region 5A-3, ranked No. 15. They are No. 316 overall and No. 44 in Class 5A.
Port Charlotte is in defending Class 4A state champion Island Coast’s district. The Pirates will get a chance to see out they measure up on Friday when the Gators come calling.
Coach Tim Roberson has lamented the team’s inability to keep the line moving despite starting most games on a tear at the plate. On the plus side, the team’s pitching staff has occasionally been able to make those early leads stand, such as this past Tuesday when the Pirates knocked off Charlotte, 3-0.
Alas, a little more offense might have helped Port Charlotte stave off a pair of one-run losses to Parrish this month, as well as a disappointing defeat against Riverview. Win those three games and the tale of the tape is very different.
After taking on district foe Island Coast this week, April will feature games against Out-of-Door, IMG Silver, Lemon Bay and Sarasota, so opportunities remain for Port Charlotte to improve its standing.
IMAGINE
The Sharks (6-4) are No. 324 overall, No. 32 in Class 2A and No. 12 in Region 2A-3.
The truly bad news for Imagine is the presence of Out-of-Door in their district. While it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that the Sharks could pull off an upset in the district tournament, Imagine’s best bet is to close out the regular season with as much momentum as it can muster.
Another district opponent just ahead of Imagine is Sarasota Christian (No. 10). The Sharks can make a statement on April 18 by beating the Blazers on their own turf. First up, though, is the away half of a home-and-home with Southwest Florida Christian. The Sharks will have the opportunity to avenge an infuriating loss to DeSoto County when they meet again on April 4, as well as a chance to reverse a 2-0 setback when it plays at Port Charlotte on April 12. City rival North Port visits on April 14.
DESOTO COUNTY
The Bulldogs (3-8) have been a program interrupted this season. At No. 355 overall and No. 49 in Class 4A, it would seem their playoff hopes are slim.
That is not the case.
DeSoto County is No. 9 in Region 4A-3, despite the fact it wound up on the road for a very long time while lights were replaced at the Bulldogs’ home field.
DeSoto’s remaining schedule is full of intrigue and opportunity, beginning with today’s road trip to Sebring (No. 84). Today’s game launches a two-week stretch that could help the Bulldogs set a tone for the remainder of the season.
Games against Imagine, Fort Meade, Avon Park and Hardee all loom in coming days. DeSoto pulled out a thriller at Imagine earlier this season, but got roughed up by Fort Meade back in February. Avon Park’s FHSAA ranking (174) is near that of Fort Meade (178) and rival Hardee has bragging rights for the moment after knocking off the Bulldogs, 3-2, on Tuesday.
Down the road are games against Avon Park, Charlotte, North Port and Lemon Bay.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.