PORT CHARLOTTE – For a brief period, Landon Carter was unable to find the strike zone. When he finally did, he was made to pay.
Garry Kamphouse hit a grand slam and later scored another run as the North Fort Myers ended Port Charlotte’s baseball season by hanging on for a 5-4 win in the semifinals of the District 5A-11 tournament Tuesday at the Pirate Cove.
Hayden Starck, who had been hurt and pitching out of the bullpen much of the season, gutted out a complete game, allowing seven hits (five for extra bases), five walks and three earned runs while striking out just two.
North coach Derrick Conatser said after losing seven straight to end the regular season, it was good to be one game away from a district championship when it plays at Island Coast on Thursday.
“Our team is mentally tough. Our guys didn’t blink. We put them in the toughest schedule we could to prepare them for this,” Conatser said.
Port Charlotte (10-14) got off to a good start in the first. Adrian Nina walked, stole two bases and scored on a throwing error by the catcher for the first run. Austin Turner hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to make it 2-0.
Carter breezed through the first two innings before suddenly losing the strike zone in the third, walking the next three batters as hand sweat made controlling the ball tough. Kamphouse came up and on the third pitch clubbed the ball over the left-center field fence for a grand slam and a 4-2 North lead.
“Garry has been hot for us all year. There’s nobody you would rather have at the dish in that spot than him and he came through,” Conatser said.
“My teammates had good at-bats and got on base to put me in the position I wanted to be in. I was looking for my pitch and got it. The results showed,” Kamphouse said.
The Pirates played catch-up the rest of the night. Another North error brought J.T. Tirado home to make it 4-3 before the Red Knights (12-14) added an insurance run in the sixth on Matthew Blasena’s RBI single to score Kamphouse, who had two of North’s three hits.
The Pirates weren’t done. In the seventh, Nina led off with a triple and scored on Ethan Zylstra’s grounder to short to make it 5-4. Carter doubled and Austin Turner walked with two out before Michael Weidner grounded to second to end the game.
Carter had two doubles to go with his six innings on the mound. Nina scored twice and Kyle Herrera also had two hits.
Pirates coach Tim Roberson said he felt bad for the seniors to go out this way, but said the team, which will have Carter and Nina returning, will be back.
“We had opportunities all night. We were one hit away. A couple hits on their side changed the game and we just fell short,” Pirates coach Tim Roberson said. “We’ll be back. We’re going to put some work in and get after it this summer and fall and we’ll be back.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.