ENGLEWOOD – Joel Vazquez had a stellar night at third base with his glove, then had the big hit with his bat.
Vazquez hit the game-winning, walk-off single that was overrun by the right fielder, leading Lemon Bay to a 6-5, nine-inning victory over Cape Coral.
Lemon Bay (4-1) took advantage of several Cape miscues after coughing up a three-run lead late, but played near flawless defense, led by Vazquez, who made several big plays at the hot corner.
“We got bases loaded with no outs and Joel hit the ball and we caught a break,” said Lemon Bay assistant coach Brendan Cutting. “We got breaks, but had some not go our way.”
Garek Sledziewski got the win after entering as a pitcher in the sixth, after a great relief outing from Trey Rutan, who pitched four innings and allowing just one run.
After Cape Coral pitcher Sean Peace pitched eight gutsy innings for the Seahawks (3-3), Charlie Dillmore led off the ninth with single off reliever Justin Czerniak. After Sledziewski and Jacob Connor walked, Vazquez hit a shallow fly ball to right that was misplayed by the right fielder, allowing Dillmore to score the game winner.
“The whole time I was trying to get the run in by hitting it in the air, but still have my head down for a controlled swing,” Vazquez said.
Trailing 5-2 in the sixth, Cape Coral had a two-out rally that included two walks, two hit batters, a two-run single by Jonathan Kuzmich. A wild pitch from Sledziewski allowed the Seahawks to tie the game at 5.
Cape Coral got on the board in the first off starter Jason LePage as Alex Kolasinski walked, went to second on a Jonathan Kuzmich single and came home on a Wyatt Drury single off the shortstop’s glove for a 1-0 lead.
Lemon Bay manufactured a run in the bottom of the inning after Mason Boltinghouse was hit by a pitch from Peace, stole second, advanced to third on a grounder and scored on an Abel Albarran’s grounder to third.
Lemon Bay took the lead in the third. Boltinghouse walked, Brady Ham singled and went to second on the throw to third. Albarran hit a grounder under the glove of the third baseman, scoring two and allowing Albarran to take second after the left fielder bobbled the ball for a double error and a 3-1 Manta Ray lead.
Cape cut the lead to 3-2 when Michael Ruse scored on a wild pitch in the fourth, but Lemon Bay added two in the fifth. Vazquez singled with one out, after advancing on a grounder, Ham drove him in with a single and stole second. Albarran then drove Ham home with a double that eluded the left fielder to make it 5-2.
Boltinghouse and Ham scored twice, with the latter also getting two hits along with Vazquez.
For Cape Coral, Peace pitched eight innings allowing five runs (two earned), seven hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Kuzmich had two hits and two RBI while Alex Kolasanski scored twice.
