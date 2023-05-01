VENICE — The 2023 season hasn’t been all Venice baseball head coach Craig Faulkner hoped it would be.
The team’s record — hovering just above .500 heading into Monday’s District 7A-8 opener — was a good indication of the ups and downs Faulkner’s group has faced since opening the season in February.
Right now, though, the Indians are a team nobody wants to face, and that was evident during Monday’s blowout win over North Port.
The Indians overwhelmed the Bobcats in all facets of the game, winning 10-0 in six innings to advance.
Venice is now on a three-game winning streak, outscoring its opponents 21-0 during that span.
“We’ve been playing really well the last couple weeks, which is what we’ve been shooting for,” Faulkner said. “We’ve been looking to get better and better. We have a young team, so we’ve taken a lot of lumps and gone through a bit of a learning process.
“But we’re rolling now. Sometimes once you get a train rolling, it’s hard to stop. We like where we’re heading, and we like what we’re doing. We’re a playoff team. Venice High School baseball is always tough in the playoffs.”
Venice (14-12) smelled blood early, starting in the bottom of the first, when North Port (12-13) starting pitcher Joshua Doerrfeld’s erratic command came into play.
Pressured by a tight strike zone, the junior walked his first three batters on 14 total pitches.
From there, a hit batsman, a couple of wild pitches and some sloppy play in the infield from North Port allowed Venice to score four runs without a hit during the half inning.
“He was looking really good in the (bullpen),” North Port head coach Kemo O’Sullivan said. “He had some close calls that didn’t go his way early, and I think that maybe affected him a little bit. Maybe I should’ve pulled him sooner, but he’s been absolute money.
“We had a couple of missed plays there and before you know it, you’re down 4-0 without giving up a hit. You can’t make mistakes against (Venice). There’s no question about that.”
Venice would add a couple more runs in the bottom of the second, powered by junior Jon Embury’s sacrifice fly that scored junior Brady Schumaker, before another wild pitch brought in Venice senior Jeremiah Pachota from third.
With the way Venice was pitching Monday night, six runs was more than enough.
The Indians started junior Nate Winterhalter, who went two innings, surrendering no runs on three hits.
Senior Trent Adrian took over to start the third. He went two innings, giving up no runs and no hits.
To end the night, senior Hunter Possehl pitched nearly flawless, as well. The southpaw threw two innings, giving up just one hit.
“It was nice seeing Winterhalter come out here and throw strikes,” Faulkner said. “We’ll have him available (Tuesday) night, along with most of our other pitchers. It was really nice to get a couple of seniors in there as well in Hunter and Trent. They both did very well and are both very usable in the playoffs. I like what our pitchers have been doing.”
Sophomore Nick Dunn added two runs with a triple in the fourth to push the lead to 8-0, then Venice ended the game in the sixth. Following a single by Schumaker and a walk by Pachota, Embury sent a routine ground ball to North Port freshman Landon Davidson at shortstop.
What should have been an out at second base turned into disaster for the Bobcats when Davidson’s throw went wide of the bag. The error allowed Schumaker to score, then Pachota scored a short while later.
“I wish we could’ve battled them a little bit better, but it is what it is,” O’Sullivan said. “We have a good group of kids over here. We went from five wins to 12 this year, and I think we’re going to be even better next year. With the talent we have here, we’re going to compete a little better next year. I promise you, we will get better.”
Venice advances to play Sarasota (19-7) on Tuesday night. The Indians went 2-0 against Sarasota during the regular season, winning 11-1 and 1-0.
“We’re really looking forward to the challenge,” Faulkner said. “They have a really good pitcher in Luke Jackson, who we faced when we beat them 1-0. He’s a quality pitcher who comes out throwing strikes and battles. But we’ll be ready for him.”
