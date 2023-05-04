BRADENTON — Venice’s pitching and defense were on.
The Indians allowed just one run on five hits against three different Lakewood Ranch pitchers on Thursday night.
The problem for Venice came in the batter’s box.
The Indians managed six hits, but stranded all four runners who reached scoring position to fall, 1-0, in during Class 7A-District 8 championship game.
“(Lakewood Ranch) played well, and we didn’t take advantage of some of the opportunities we had,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “The biggest thing was we just hit too many balls into the air. You have to force them to field the ball up off the ground on a field like this. We only struck out twice all night. Fly balls killed us.”
The cause of those fly balls was Lakewood Ranch starting pitcher Alex Vaillancourt.
The junior right-hander pitched 5.2 innings, giving up six hits while surrendering no runs during his outing.
“He’s a really good pitcher,” Faulkner said. “That’s why he’s a real low-ERA guy. He throws three really good pitches for strikes and keeps you off balance. He was throwing high on purpose to force a lot of those fly balls. He’s quick to the plate, he fields his position well, and he’s tough.”
Venice starter Nate Winterhalter pitched well during his two innings of work. Unfortunately, the two extra-base hits he allowed during the bottom of the first ended up being the difference in the game.
With one out and a runner on second base, Lakewood Ranch’s Ryan Kaitz doubled to the fence in center field, scoring Lochlan Radloff to hand the Mustangs a 1-0 advantage.
Following Winterhalter’s exit, Carter Cox (1.2 innings, three hits, one walk) and Simon Yochum (2.1 innings, no hits, one strikeout) combined to keep Venice within a run the rest of the way.
The Venice bats just couldn’t quite deliver.
In the top of the second, singles by Hunter Possehl and Jackson Lucas put runners on the corners with two outs for Cox. After a five-pitch at-bat, Cox struck out looking.
In the top of the fourth, David Dubrule’s double to left earned Possehl a chance to tie the game with two outs in the frame.
After five pitches, a deep flyout to center ended the half inning.
The team’s best shot to get on the board came in the top of the sixth.
With two outs, the Indians had the bases juiced with Evan Ellsworth, Maddox Volk and Dubrule on base.
With Vaillancourt pulled, Possehl would have the chance to give his team the lead against reliever Cole Dement.
Two seniors going head-to-head, Dement’s strong fastball blew past Possehl three times in a row to get the Mustangs out of the jam.
“I felt like it was the right time to bring him in,” Lakewood Ranch coach Colton Chupp said. “They had already seen Vaillancourt three times, and it was a nice change of speed, I thought.”
Faulkner said there was a plan for Possehl at the plate, but Dement just won the matchup.
“We wanted Hunter to be a little selective there, because he has struggled at times with his (plate) control,” he said. “He was on there, and he got his hacks in. That’s what you want. We didn’t want him to take strike three. He swung the bat. He just got beat.”
An inning later, Dement forced Lucas into a groundout before striking out Michael O’Connoll to quickly get to two outs.
Dement hit Brady Schumaker to keep Venice alive, but he coaxed a pop foul out of Jeremiah Pachota to end the contest.
It is the first district championship for Lakewood Ranch since 2018.
“This is the first one we’ve won since I’ve been here,” Chupp said. “It’s a great accomplishment, and it was our first goal at the start of the season.”
The Mustangs will carry on into next week’s regionals, but it will be a waiting game for Venice.
The Indians will learn Friday afternoon if they made the regional round as an at-large team.
“We’ve won a lot of games against a lot of good teams,” Faulkner said. “But it all depends on what other teams did. We may be in, and we may not be. We have no idea, but we really hope we are.”
