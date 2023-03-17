Venice baseball

Venice pitcher Jobe Fish strikes out a Braden River batter in Monday night’s home game.

 sun photo by justin fennell

Spring break has sprung and is almost done, and for now, the Sun Prep’s area baseball teams having themselves a long weekend.

In other words, now is the perfect time to see where everyone is at after the 2023 season’s opening act. Plenty of baseball remains to be played, so bats will warm up, pitchers will settle down and identities will begin to take shape.


