VENICE – Carter Cox’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Venice a 5-4, come-from-behind victory against Island Coast on Friday night.
The Indians freshman delivered the game-winning hit after Jeremiah Pachota led off the 10th with a double down the left field line. Brady Schumaker laid down a sacrifice bunt to get Pachota to third and was safe when the throw to first was wild. Maddox Volk was walked intentionally to load the bases and Cox followed with the base hit to left to end the three-hour, 20-minute marathon.
“I was just thinking put the ball in the outfield and get a win for my team,” Cox said. “The first swing, I was really late but my next one I felt on time and I barreled it up and I got a hit to win it.”
The Indians had to dig themselves out of a hole when the Gators scored four times in the top of the first inning, capped by a three-run home run by Jordi Guerrero down the left field line. Starter Jobe Fish was pulled after one inning, but five Venice relievers combined to hold Island Coast scoreless after that.
“It speaks well for our team because they didn’t give up,” Indians coach Craig Faulkner said. “They kept battling. You know, when you go down four runs, and we haven’t been scoring that many runs, it looks like a mountain you’ve got to climb.
“But these guys stuck with it and all our pitchers came in, one right after the next, and did a nice job for us,” Faulkner added. “And it was nice to see Carter Cox get the win and come through with that big hit.”
Nate Winterhalter, Trent Adrian, Peter Liakakos, Pachota and Cox held the Gators to six hits and no runs after the first inning.
Venice got a run back in the bottom of the first on singles by Nick Dunn, Jon Embury and Adrian, then made it 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth as pinch-hitter Micheal O’Donnell singled home courtesy runner Kyle Bechtold from second.
The Indians tied it in the bottom of the fifth when Hunter Possehl walked and scored on Embury’s triple. Courtesy runner Billy Krause came home with the tying run on a wild pitch.
The Indians left the bases loaded in the sixth, and the teams traded zeroes until Cox delivered the game-winning blow and made himself the winning pitcher after two shutout innings.
“I felt really good on the mound today,” Cox said. “All my pitches were working, my location was good, and I trusted my defense behind me.”
Venice improved to 5-3 with its second victory in as many nights, while the defending state champion Gators fell to 5-2 on the season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.