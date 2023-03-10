Sun preps logo

VENICE – Carter Cox’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Venice a 5-4, come-from-behind victory against Island Coast on Friday night.

The Indians freshman delivered the game-winning hit after Jeremiah Pachota led off the 10th with a double down the left field line. Brady Schumaker laid down a sacrifice bunt to get Pachota to third and was safe when the throw to first was wild. Maddox Volk was walked intentionally to load the bases and Cox followed with the base hit to left to end the three-hour, 20-minute marathon.


