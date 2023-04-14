The Venice Indians stand for the National Anthem before facing the Sarasota Sailers during during the Mizuno High School Invitational Friday, April 14, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice starting pitcher Jackson Lucas (10) is congratulated by teammates after pitching a scoreless first inning against Sarasota during the Mizuno High School Invitational Friday, April 14, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice's Hunter Possehl Indians (26) looks onto the field from the dugout before facing Sarasota during the Mizuno High School Invitational Friday, April 14, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Sarasota Head Coach Greg Mulhollen and Venice Head Coach Craig Faulkner have a discussion with the umpires during the Mizuno High School Invitational Friday, April 14, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice's Jeremiah Pachota (11) gets caught in a run down with Sarasota pitcher Bernard Barnes Jr (17) during the Mizuno High School Invitational Friday, April 14, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice's Brady Schumaker (5) bunts and drives in a run during the second inning against Sarasota during the Mizuno High School Invitation Friday, April 14, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice's Trent Adrian (28) and David Dubrule (3) congratulate Brady Schumaker (5) after scoring the the 2nd inning against Sarasota Friday, April 14, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice’s Trent Adrian (28) celebrates his double during the 2nd inning Friday against Sarasota during the Mizuno High School Invitational at Cool Today Park in North Port.
Venice's Carter Cox (14) lines a base hit against Sarasota during the Mizuno High School Invitational Friday, April 14, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice starting pitcher Jackson Lucas (10) faces Sarasota during the Mizuno High School Invitational Friday, April 14, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice’s David Dubrule beats the throw taken by Sarasota catcher Rocco Depastino during the second inning of Friday’s game.
The Venice Indians take the field during the Mizuno High School Invitational against the Sarasota Sailers Friday, April 14, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice’s Logan Stephens (24) celebrates with Carter Cox after scoring against Sarasota on Friday.
Venice's Trent Adrian (28) doubles during the 2nd inning against Sarasota during the Mizuno High School Invitational Friday, April 14, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
NORTH PORT – Venice hardly resembled a team that was mired in a five-game losing streak as the Indians breezed to an 11-1 romp over Sarasota on Friday night at Cool Today Park.
Venice pounded out 13 hits while taking advantage of four Sailors errors, scoring eight unearned runs and easily dispatching Sarasota for the second time this season.
“We focused on a couple of new things and focused on really seeing the baseball better,” Indians coach Craig Faulkner said. “We focused on a lot of little things tonight trying to get a little bit better and tonight it all worked out.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Sailors took the lead in the top of the second as Bernard Barnes led off with a walk. Venice starter Jackson Lucas appeared to have Barnes picked off, but a miscue on the throw to second allowed him to advance. He would come home on a base hit by Rocco Depastino to give Sarasota a quick 1-0 lead.
But that was all the Sailors could muster against Lucas and Simon Yochum and the Indians offense went to work in the bottom of the inning.
David Dubrule reached on an error by shortstop Micheal Bendever. Lucas and Carter Cox singled to load the bases. Brady Schumaker laid down a bunt and Dubrule beat the throw to the plate to tie the score. Nick Dunn followed with a single to score Lucas and a bases-loaded walk by Jon Embury gave Venice a 3-1 advantage. Trent Adrian then unloaded a drive to the wall in left center for a bases-clearing double and a 6-1 Venice lead.
“It all starts with the guys in front of me,” Adrian said. “David had a little two-strike hit, Brady had a bunt that scored a run, and just people get on base. That just lets me get the big hit, but I give all the credit to the guys in front of me, just getting on base and keeping the line moving.”
A triple by Cox and an RBI single by Jeremiah Pachota in the third finally chased Barnes from the mound as the Indians took a 7-1 lead.
Venice added on two more in the fourth as Embury and Adrian led off with singles and were moved over on a sacrifice by Hunter Possehl. Dubrule followed with a two-run single to make it 9-1.
The Indians finished it off in the bottom of the fifth as three consecutive errors by the Sailors infielders let in one run, then Adrian’s drive over the heads of the Sarasota outfielders scored Dunn to give Venice a 10-run advantage and end the contest early.
Adrian credited a pre-game speech by Yochum and Lucas with inspiring the team’s turnaround.
“Last night we kind of talked to the team and we just decided we needed to flip the switch and we need to be now,” Adrian said. “So I give the credit to those guys for firing the boys up. Our biggest thing coming into the game was just have as much fun as we possibly can. So that was our goal for the whole night.”
Adrian went 3-for-4 with four RBIs while Pachota and Schumaker each had two hits.
Venice improved to 11-10 and will try to keep it going at Calvary Christian on Tuesday night. Sarasota fell to 15-5.
