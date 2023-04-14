NORTH PORT – Venice hardly resembled a team that was mired in a five-game losing streak as the Indians breezed to an 11-1 romp over Sarasota on Friday night at Cool Today Park.

Venice pounded out 13 hits while taking advantage of four Sailors errors, scoring eight unearned runs and easily dispatching Sarasota for the second time this season.


   
