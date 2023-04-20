VENICE – Venice went toe-to-toe with No. 3 Jesuit on Thursday night before falling, 4-2.
The Indians out hit the Tigers, 6-5, but eight runners left on base proved to be the difference in the game.
“We out-hit them tonight, but had a couple of errors, which is unusual for us,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “We don’t have many errors and it gave them a chance to get more at bats and they capitalized with two outs and we didn’t.
“That’s one thing we’ve been talking about with our team is when we’ve got men in scoring position, even with two outs, we’ve got to get that big base hit and we haven’t been able to do that.”
Jesuit (19-3) pulled ahead with a run in the top of the first off Indians starter Jackson Lucas. RJ Pirela and Wes Mendes led off with singles. With one out, Noah Sheffield hit a sharp ground ball to third. Nick Dunn threw to second baseman David Dubrule for one out, but Dubrule’s throw to first to finish the double play was wide of the bag and Pirela scored on the error.
The Tigers got two more in the second as Vincent Decarlo led off with a walk and went to second on a passed ball. Jacob Lozano doubled to drive in Decarlo and Pirela followed with a single to score Lozano and give Jesuit a 3-0 lead.
Venice got one back in the bottom of the second off starter Aden Knowles as Trent Adrian led off with a double, was sacrificed to third by Dubrule and scored on a groundout to second by Lucas.
The Indians cut it to 3-2 in the fourth as Adrian, Dubrule and Lucas delivered consecutive singles to load the bases with one out, and Carter Cox followed with a sacrifice fly.
After the hit by Pirela in the second, Lucas set down the next 10 Tiger batters in a row before departing in the top of the fifth. Nate Winterhalter and Simon Yochum followed in relief, but some sloppy fielding in the top of the seventh allowed Pirela to deliver another RBI single to make it 4-2.
Brooks Chamberlin replaced Knowles in the fifth, but ran into trouble in the seventh by walking Brady Schumaker and Jeremiah Pachota to put runners on first and second. Derek Westfall came in from the bullpen to get Jon Embury on a fly ball to the warning track in right and Hunter Possehl on a slow roller to second to end the game.
“Hopefully moving forward, all these difficult teams that we play will lead us into the playoffs and we’ll see a little lesser-quality team and we’ll get the confidence that we need to move into the playoffs,” Faulkner said.
Venice is now 11-12 on the season and will travel to Parrish Community on Monday night.
