Venice senior Trent Adrian hits a big double in early inning of Thursday night's home game against Jesuit High School.

 justin fennell

VENICE – Venice went toe-to-toe with No. 3 Jesuit on Thursday night before falling, 4-2.

The Indians out hit the Tigers, 6-5, but eight runners left on base proved to be the difference in the game.


   
