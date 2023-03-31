As the commentators on the CBS broadcast lauded Florida Atlantic’s victory against Kansas State this past Saturday, a 6-7 redshirt freshman could be seen ascending a ladder at Madison Square Garden.
Scissors in hand, Tre Carroll snipped a piece of the net and turned to his teammates in celebration.
“Knowing that I’ve got a net from Madison Square Garden is actually insane,” Carroll said. “It’s crazy because you get to warm up and get courtside seats and play on an NBA court. Not just any NBA court, but the NBA court. It was just a crazy experience and I was so happy to be there.”
Carroll spoke Thursday from his hotel room in Houston, where the Owls were preparing for today’s national semifinal against San Diego State.
Not bad, but lest anyone think the small-town kid is living a Cinderella story, Carroll is quick to correct.
“I’ll be honest with you – winning a national championship, it’s the expectation,” he said. “During my high school career, my second year in, we won a district championship. It’s no different in college. I want to win and this whole team wants to win and being surrounded by a bunch of winners, it feels like you’re winning each and every day.”
Carroll said Florida Atlantic has never considered itself an underdog. Rather, they believe themselves to be underseeded. After victories against Memphis, upstart Farleigh Dickinson, Tennessee and Kansas State that were far from flukey, it’s clear the Owls’ 34-3 record is well-earned.
“People wanted to call us a Cinderella story, but we’re not a Cinderella story,” he said. “We were just very underappreciated.”
What became clear with each victory is the Owls have the ability to put five players on the floor who can score. It’s something none of the teams they played could match or account for. At no time was that more apparent than in the Elite Eight. FAU got Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson into foul trouble and the Wildcats’ second-half lead dissipated as FAU’s enormous rebounding advantage and sharpshooting took a toll.
“One of their best players got in foul trouble and that was it,” Carroll said. “It just goes to show you that we’re an actual team. We play team basketball and we don’t let each other down. We literally have a 15-man roster where all 15 guys can start, but we made a lot of sacrifices for each other and that’s why we’re so good.”
During his time at Charlotte High, Carroll was a perennial All-Area honoree and player of the year. He averaged 24.4 points and 9.6 rebounds as a junior and 22.6 points and 11.3 rebounds as a senior, taking the Tarpons to the state Final Four for the first time in school history.
So perhaps it’s no surprise he’s on the first Final Four team in FAU history.
According to Carroll, it was all a part of the plan. He had targeted the Owls early on in the recruiting process.
“Everyone knows I’m from a little town, right? My high school is from a little town,” he said. “My whole thing was, I need to go somewhere where I can win, where I can help a team win, and even if it’s a rocky start it’s a place where I can see myself winning in the near future.”
As it turned out, Carroll’s start was indeed rocky. A nagging ankle injury led to a redshirt year.
“I’m not going to lie – it really sucked,” Carroll said. “I had never been sidelined like that. Everyone knows I’m a person who never really gets hurt.”
Fully healthy this season, Carroll hasn’t seen a lot of minutes, but he is directly in line with his high school numbers when looking at his per-40-minute production – 24 points, 12 rebounds. He has cracked double figures twice, scoring 11 points against Bryant on Nov. 17 and on Feb. 23 against Texas-San Antonio.
Whether or not he gets in the game tonight, Carroll will look around at the 70,000-strong crowd at NRG Stadium and remind himself he’s on college basketball’s biggest stage in just his first full season.
“I have a real chance to win a national championship,” he said. “It’s just crazy to think about the years to come, because we’re going to be even better.
“We’re just two games away from the national championship. You can’t say that about a lot of teams or players in their first year,” he added. “I can say that.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.