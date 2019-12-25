School may be out, but for the local high school athletes that doesn’t mean the competition ends.
Basketball dominates the winter sports landscape — even on Christmas — as area teams will play in seasonal tournaments throughout winter break.
Provencher Holiday Shootout
The City of Palms tournament in Fort Myers has already come and gone, but the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout begins tomorrow afternoon.
Tipping off at 1:30 p.m. with a Venice vs. Lennard matchup, Lemon Bay High School will host 13 other teams that will compete all day from Friday through Saturday.
Along with the local teams such as Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte, Charlotte, North Port, DeSoto County, Venice and Community Christian, two out-of-state teams will also be in action.
The Merrill Bluejays (3-1), who will be in town from Merrill, Wisconsin, are ranked as the No. 45 team in their state. The Gate City Blue Devils (3-2) are from Gate City, Virginia and are ranked as the No. 70 team in their state.
Both the Bluejays and the Blue Devils will play Charlotte and Port Charlotte this weekend in what should be good tests for each squad.
Lemon Bay Shootout and Queen of Palms
The girls basketball teams will be busy this holiday break as well, with nearly every team playing in either the Lemon Bay New Year’s Shootout or the Queen of Palms tournament in Fort Myers.
The Queen of Palms will be up first — beginning on Friday, Dec. 27 and lasting through the weekend — featuring North Port and Port Charlotte.
The Bobcats will play against Miami Christian and the Pirates will battle American Heritage to open the tournament on Friday.
The rest of the area teams will stay local as they head to Englewood next weekend for the Lemon Bay New Year’s Shootout.
DeSoto County and Imagine School will face off and Lemon Bay will play Lakewood Ranch to open the tournament on Jan. 3.
The Bulldogs will be back on the hardwood the next day against Venice while the Mantas will go toe-to-toe with the Sharks.
Lehigh New Year’s Shootout
In what’s become a tradition for area teams, all local boys basketball squads except for DeSoto County and Imagine School will play at some point in the Lehigh New Year’s Shootout — a tournament featuring some of the top teams in southwest Florida.
The tournament will take place from Thursday, Jan. 2 — Saturday, Jan. 4 at Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres.
This will be some of the final opportunities for local teams to play different competition before the home stretch to the district playoffs begin.
Community Christian kicks off the action with a game against North Fort Myers on Jan. 2. On Jan. 3, Venice (vs. Riverdale), Port Charlotte (vs. Canterbury), Charlotte (vs. Sante Fe Catholic), North Port (vs. Community School of Naples) and Lemon Bay (vs. Seacrest Country Day) will all play in a jam-packed day of hoops.
The Indians, Pirates and Bobcats will wrap up the tournament with each playing on Saturday, too.
