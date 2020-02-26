It was a disheartening ending to the boys basketball season Tuesday night with both Port Charlotte and Charlotte suffering 30-plus point losses on the road.
Neither team could seem to find their footing after decent starts to the games. Port Charlotte trailed by just a point after the first quarter, but Clearwater used an 11-0 run to take a 32-25 lead into halftime and another run in the third to put the game away for good.
Charlotte found itself in a similar situation. The Tarpons jumped out to a 9-3 lead early in the first quarter and began to quiet a packed crowd, but East Lake got hot from behind the arc and Charlotte couldn't match the Eagles shot for shot.
Both opponents seemed to have earned their No. 1 seeds.
It was a bit surprising to see the two area powerhouses go down the way they did, but sometimes that's just how things play out. Even with a lackluster ending, there was plenty of thrills throughout the year.
Down to the buzzer
There's nothing more exciting then a last-second finish and our area produced plenty of thrilling finishes, many from unlikely players.
Lemon Bay and Community Christian traded buzzer beaters this year. Back in mid-December, Lemon Bay sophomore Jacob Newcomb hit a corner 3 during a broken play as time expired to top the Mustangs 47-45. Lemon Bay would also beat North Port at the horn with a baseline-to-baseline layup from Shea Cullum.
But the Mustangs got their revenge on the Mantas in the regular season finale, also off the hands of a sophomore.
With 14 seconds to go, down one, Ethan Bray caught the inbounds pass and dribbled left as Lucas Rivera set the pick. Rivera then ran to the right side of the floor for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer which he drained, giving Community Christian a 57-55 win.
North Port got one as well in a string of four consecutive overtime games.
As the final quarter waned, North Port’s Kevin Riley went to the line and hit both free throws with 5 seconds left to send it to overtime.
Once there, the Bobcats fell behind again, 64-60 with 1:09 to go. Brown was fouled and made two free throws to cut the lead to two. Immokalee missed a shot with 13 seconds to go and the Bobcats pushed the ball up the floor, feeding Brown in the corner for the game winner.
The final walk-off shot came from yet another sophomore.
Charlotte had never beaten Lehigh on the road, until Jordany Reyes-Sanchez came along. Tied in overtime, Reyes-Sanchez stole a pass and raced down the court, putting up a successful layup as time expired for a 55-53 overtime win. The game was his first varsity start.
Team MVPs
Charlotte (20-10): Tre Carroll, F — Carroll was the offense more often than not and had few off nights. He scored a school-record 48 points in the district championship game and topped 1,000 career points in a breakout junior season.
Port Charlotte (17-10): Logan Rogers, G — Much like last year's team, the Pirates relied on team offense, but Rogers set the tone both offensively and defensively. He led the team averaging 12.1 points per game.
Venice (11-15): Malachi Wideman, F — As the area's top college prospect, Wideman was a showman for Venice with his high-flying dunks. He struggled to stay on the court at times, but was a force when playing.
DeSoto County (13-12): Ethan Redden, G — There were plenty of breakouts for DeSoto, but Redden was the consistent glue to the team. He scored a game-high 19 points in the district title game and is a force both offensively and defensively.
Lemon Bay (9-16): Caleb Geisendorfer, F: Trying to lead a young team wasn't easy, but Geisendorfer had a stellar senior season with multiple of 20-point, 10-rebound games.
Community Christian (16-12): Ethan Bray, G — Bray was the senior motor for a rising Mustang squad and has been for some time. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists on the year. He also notched multiple triple-doubles, which are rarely seen from high school guards.
North Port (6-19): Jalen Brown, F — Brown was pegged by his coach as the Bobcats potential breakout star and he didn't disappoint. He consistently scored in double digits and finished the year averaging 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds as a junior.
Looking ahead to next year
Taking a peak at the crystal ball, it looks like Charlotte and Port Charlotte have the best chances to repeat success with most of the Pirates returning and Charlotte knack for reloading no matter who they lose.
Charlotte loses three starters — Faustin Phanor, Tyrik Gainer and Luke Ulmaniec — but retains freshman John Gamble and a Division I prospect in Carroll. Port Charlotte only loses Walter Johnson and returns every other starter.
North Port and Lemon Bay should make big leaps after going through a year of youth and growing pains. The Bobcats lose Nick Passamonte and Lemon Bay loses big man Caleb Geisendorfer.
Community Christian will be interesting. They've had a good mix of youth and experience, but the departures of cornerstone pieces in Bray and Rodney Anicet will be hard to replace. They do bring back Brandon Hill.
Venice loses its top weapons in Wideman, who is on to the University of Tennessee, and Vincent Marino, but return some decent athleticism, which should keep them afloat.
Lastly, DeSoto County overcame a 2-8 start to claim a district title and returns the majority of their offense with the exception of Tyrese Prince. Nazir Gilchrist, Ethan Redden and Kiemar Richardson will be back to defend the crown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.