NORTH PORT — Carson Beach ran for four touchdowns as Cardinal Mooney eased past North Port, 29-8, in a non-district game at the Preserve Friday night.
Beach scored on first-half runs of 11, 1 and 1 yards, then added a 6-yard score early in the second half to give the Cougars a 26-0 lead.
The Bobcats then got a 57-yard TD scamper from backup quarterback Evan Burger and a safety to close the gap to 26-8 at the end of the third quarter. But the Cougars were able to dominate the fourth period and run down the clock before adding a 32-yard field goal by Pierse Stainton with 2:25 to go in the game.
Cougars quarterback Jayven Clark gave the Bobcats defense fits all night, throwing for 88 yards and rushing for 73 more.
“He’s smart and he makes the right reads,” North Port coach Garon Belser said of Clark. “There’s rarely a time where it looks like he doesn’t know what’s happening. He’s a well-disciplined, well-coached guy.”
KEY PLAYS: The Cougars Griffin Gisotti returned the opening kickoff 49 yards and it took Mooney only five plays to get on the board on the first of Beach’s TD runs.
The Bobcats were forced to punt after receiving the third quarter kickoff, but the kick was blocked and rolled out of bounds at the 6-yard line. Beach scored on the next play, but Burger entered on the next series and threw a 23-yard strike to Dylan Almeyda for a first down, the rolled out and ran 57 yards on a keeper for the North Port touchdown. After a series that featured three interceptions in five plays, the Cougars had the ball on the 1-yard line. Clark mishandled the snap in the end zone, resulting in the safety for the Bobcats.
KEY STATS: Clark was 9 for 14 passing for 88 yards with one interception and ran for 73 yards on 19 carries. Beach tallied 72 yards on 17 attempts. Burger ran twice for 48 yards while Jaylon Fulton added 32 yards on 11 carries.for North Port. Almeyda caught 4 passes for 59 yards.
WHAT IT MEANS: North Port falls for 1-2 on the season and will face Palmetto Ridge at home next Friday in it’s first district game of the year. Cardinal Mooney improved to 3-0.
WHAT THEY SAID: “Burger’s TD was huge. It was a good change of pace and we could see the momentum shift a little bit. Unfortunately, we couldn’t capitalize as an offense from that point on. Our defense played their tails off. I saw a lot of inspired football and a lot of progress since last week.” Coach Garon Belser
