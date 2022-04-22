The first-ever girls beach volleyball season has been unlike anything in the Sun Preps coverage area.
For starters, no team in our area — Charlotte, Port Charlotte, North Port, Lemon Bay or Venice — has courts on their school’s campus.
Most matches have been played at community parks, with the exception of the Lady Indians at Venice Beach, in a laid-back atmosphere.
To make matters more interesting, each beach volleyball team in this area has also been placed into the same district.
That meant all of our area teams played each other during the regular season, and only one will come out on top in this week’s two-day district tournament held at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda.
The action begins Monday with a quarterfinal match of Port Charlotte vs. North Port at 1 p.m., followed by the semifinal round — Lemon Bay vs. Charlotte at 3 p.m. and Venice vs. Port Charlotte/North Port at 5 p.m.
The last two teams standing will go head-to-head on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the championship match, and advance to the regional play-in match next week.
Here’s a breakdown of all the teams in the tournament:
Venice (12-0)
The record says it all for the Lady Indians.
Venice finished its regular season undefeated and ranked as the No. 5 team in the state by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
Led by a strong group of indoor varsity players like Ireland Ferguson, Alayna Prachar, Ashley Reynolds, Brighton Ferguson and Hilary Hupp, Venice has plenty of experience and talent at the top of their lineup.
But its been the No. 4 pairing of Kaitlyn Maitret and Madeline Dickerson and the No. 5 duo of Taylor Arden and Iris Devries that has put the team over the top — with Arden and Devries undefeated on the season.
Though Venice won seven matches in a 5-0 sweep, including over Port Charlotte and North Port, it did eke out a pair of close wins (3-2 and 3-2) against Charlotte and Lemon Bay.
Lemon Bay (12-2)
There was a question as to who was the area’s top team for some time this season.
Led by a strong contingent of indoor stars such as Kendall Steinert, Ocean Roth, Rylie Thibideau, Madeleine Googins and Taylor Orris, Lemon Bay was undefeated for much of the season until it lost to Venice, 3-2, on April 6.
In that loss, Venice earned its points at the No. 1, No. 4 and No. 5 pairings.
That was the lone blemish on the Lady Mantas’ schedule until they dropped a second match — against Charlotte, 4-1, this past week. However, Lemon Bay already showed it can defeat Charlotte when it beat the Lady Tarpons, 4-1, on March 29.
The winner of the third matchup this season will likely get one more crack at Venice in the title game.
Charlotte (8-4)
The Tarpons looked nearly infallible in their first two weeks, dropping just two sets in a 4-0 start.
Then, the Tarpons — led by upperclassmen like Briana Bynoe, Lilly Shaw, Kyra Jensen and Maddy Wadsworth — stumbled as they suffered a pair of losses to Venice and one loss each to Lemon Bay and Bishop Verot. However, the team has since bounced back as it won three straight over Mariner, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay to close out the season.
If Charlotte can keep its hot streak going, it could find itself playing for a district championship at its home courts on Tuesday.
Port Charlotte (5-7)
The Lady Pirates were thrown into the fire and struggled as they lost five of their first six matches. The team started to find its rhythm, however, toward the end of the season as it won three of its final four matches over North Port, Sarasota Christian and Bishop Verot.
Port Charlotte matches up well against North Port — defeating the Lady Bobcats, 3-2, on March 2 and then again, 5-0, on April 6.
It gets dramatically more difficult after that, though, as Port Charlotte has suffered two losses, 4-1 and 5-0 to Venice already this season.
North Port (0-9)
The area’s youngest team rosters 10 underclassmen and just three seniors — Andreya Stellwag, Haylee Rhoads and Julia Sanchez — and had a tough time adjusting against a talented district.
North Port lost eight matches, 5-0, this season, but did take Port Charlotte to the wire in a 3-2 loss on March 2.
The Lady Bobcats will have to flip at least one of those results against the Pirates in a rematch to open the district tournament.
