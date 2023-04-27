PUNTA GORDA – On a windy Thursday afternoon when it was beginning to look like the Charlotte High beach volleyball team was about to suffer an epic collapse, a pair of seniors showed their leadership.

In the District 1A-21 championship against rival Port Charlotte, Briana Bynoe and Maddy Wadsworth held off a fierce rally by Peighton Wadsworth and Angelina Oliviera to take a 21-11, 21-19 victory in the fifth and deciding match. That win gave the Tarpons a 3-2 team victory and secured the school’s first-ever district championship in beach volleyball.


   
