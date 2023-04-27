PUNTA GORDA – On a windy Thursday afternoon when it was beginning to look like the Charlotte High beach volleyball team was about to suffer an epic collapse, a pair of seniors showed their leadership.
In the District 1A-21 championship against rival Port Charlotte, Briana Bynoe and Maddy Wadsworth held off a fierce rally by Peighton Wadsworth and Angelina Oliviera to take a 21-11, 21-19 victory in the fifth and deciding match. That win gave the Tarpons a 3-2 team victory and secured the school’s first-ever district championship in beach volleyball.
The Pirates came from six down in that final set to tie it up, but Charlotte got the key points to seal the win.
“It gave me a heart attack, but that’s what sports is all about. It was a great game and fight by Port Charlotte and we knew that going in,” said Charlotte coach Alyssa Latham. “We used teamwork to make history with our first district title in school history.”
It wasn’t easy in the wind at Carmalita Park. Charlotte (13-4) grabbed a 2-0 lead and seemed ready to turn the match into a rout before Port Charlotte turned things around and made it interesting.
The Tarpons started by winning the No. 5 match, with Emma McGill and Rylee Waldie beating Cora McGinnis and Hannah Clarke, 21-19, 21-6. Abbie Willis and Keira Vasquez won the No. 3 match over Lenaea Dennard and Hailey Lorenz, 21-16, 21-13.
When Hannah Hall and Kylie Vasquez downed Breona Fong and Olivia Oliver 21-8 in the first set of the No. 4 match, Charlotte looked primed to clinch.
Fong and Oliver came back from the dead, overcoming two match points in the second set to win 21-18, then overcoming a third in the third set to win 18-16.
Nygeria Hart and Morgan Willis took care of business for the Pirates in the No. 1 match 21-16, 21-14 over Jalynn Gardner and Julia Damico to tie the match at 2-2, setting up the dramatic No. 2 match.
After winning the first set easily, Bynoe and Wadsworth took a 17-11 lead in the second set before the Pirates’s duo rallied to tie the set at 19.
“It was stressful, but we had to communicate and get out of our own heads and into theirs,” Maddie Wadsworth said. “The wind was tough early and it got us down, but we got the feel of the wind and worked with it.”
Port Charlotte (9-8) will now have to wait to see if it can get an at-large berth in regionals. Pirates coach Marissa Beisner said it was tough to come back from 0-2, but her team nearly pulled it off.
“I’m proud of them, my No. 4s lost in straight sets last time we played them. They battled it out to keep us in the match. It’s hard when you have to rely on your last pairs to finish it out, buy I couldn’t ask them to work any harder. If we had to lose, that’s how I’d like to go out.”
