NOKOMIS — A little over two months ago, the Venice High girls beach volleyball team didn’t exist, and seniors like Ireland Ferguson and Alayna Prachar thought their days of playing volleyball for the Indians were over.
Then, the Florida High School Athletic Association voted to sanction girls beach volleyball and John Richards jumped at the opportunity, convincing Venice High to add the sport on Dec. 7.
Richards, a longtime beach volleyball player and coach, applied for the head coaching spot and was hired soon after. He then found a spot — on the beach just off the main parking lot of Nokomis Beach — recruited players among his club beach volleyball teams, and did his best to scrounge up any sponsors.
“I’ve been coaching Venetian Bay beach volleyball on this beach since 2011. I already had the interest,” said Richards, who said he has played beach volleyball since the 1990’s, including some semi-pro tours. “We had a very short window to get sponsors. We’re on a bare-minimum budget with how quickly it all came together. However, I’ve been coaching seven of these girls for over three years on the beach.”
Though Richards’ club team has sponsored the Lady Indians beach volleyball squad, it wasn’t enough to cover all costs. Players were also required to pay $250 to participate this season as the program looks for additional funding.
Despite the challenges, there’s still plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
Several Venice High indoor volleyball players, like Ireland Ferguson, Brighton Ferguson, Ashley Reynolds, Hillary Hupp and Prachar, have already joined the team — adding tons of experience and talent to the brand-new squad.
When it comes to Ireland Ferguson and Prachar specifically, this opportunity came at the perfect time with graduation just months away.
“We actually started playing beach before indoor like 10 years ago,” Ireland Ferguson said of her and Brighton Ferguson. “I love beach, and I’m so excited because this is a great ending going into college. I definitely think it will grow into something, and I’m really excited because we’re really, really good. We have a chance to go to states, and it would be cool to win it in our first year.”
All of the time these volleyball players have spent on the court at the TeePee might not directly translate to the courts at Nokomis Beach, however.
Beach volleyball is uniquely different from indoor volleyball in several ways.
Aside from the location and the time — games are typically between 3 and 4 p.m. on the beach — there are different rules, too.
Teams are comprised of five squads of two players each (think doubles in tennis), and the first team to win three matches wins the contest.
To win a match, a team of two must best their opponents in a best-of-three games to 21.
“I like that you play with one teammate,” said Brighton Ferguson, a standout freshman libero for Venice High indoor volleyball this past season. “You really get to know one person. It’s a different change, because I get to set and hit, too. There’s going to be so many fun experiences and cool memories because of this.”
It isn’t as if the Indians girls beach volleyball team is just indoor players.
Several junior varsity players — and even some players who didn’t make the cut for JV — have joined the team to continue bettering their skills.
For some, like Kaitlyn Maitret, the extra work is already starting to pay off.
“I love it a lot,” said Maitret, a junior who didn’t make the indoor team this past season. “It’s so fun with two people. It’s different from indoor, which I like a lot. My freshman coach asked me and a couple other girls to play, and that got me started last year.
“I really want to learn and I also want to win a lot of games.”
The Venice girls beach volleyball team will open its 12-game schedule on Monday at Port Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. and will continue until the district tournament begins on April 25.
Venice’s district includes the Pirates, Charlotte, Lemon Bay and North Port, and it is scheduled to play each of these teams at least once.
“Being my first year, I do not have the luxury to play games,” Richards said on trying to compete in the postseason right away. “We have to build something here. When the oldest Ferguson girl came to Venice as a freshman, I was working with her here, and I told her we were trying to get it. She was saying, ‘Please try to get it by my senior year.’
“Well, we did. And there will be a match where I let her team up with her sister, because how cool would that be?”
