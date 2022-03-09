VENICE — Venice High School has long been known as an indoor volleyball powerhouse, with the girls team having won five state championships and a boys team that has found success since its debut in 2018.
Those teams now have a little bit of company, albeit on the sand instead of the hardwood. Venice’s new beach volleyball team is out to a 3-0 start, and they didn’t lose a single set in Wednesday’s 5-0 sweep of Sarasota in the Indians’ home opener on a breezy afternoon at Venice Beach.
“I’m really surprised, and I can’t believe I’m this lucky to have a team with this much talent,” said Venice head coach John Richards, who has coached several of the same players since they were in elementary and middle school. “We’re very fortunate to have this kind of talent here.”
Seniors Ireland Ferguson and Laynie Pracher make up Venice’s No. 1 duo. The pair played a spirited match against Sarasota’s Kyah Scott and Jayda Moon, with the Sailor duo getting the early edge. Pracher’s tip just over the right side of the net gave Venice the lead for the first time, and Ferguson capped off a 21-18 win with an ace down the middle.
“It felt like everything we hit went right to them and they were super scrappy, and just kept sending things over,” Ferguson said. “We had to really make sure when we got a good set to finish it right away. I think that’s what kept us in it and pulled us through.”
Scott and Moon jumped out to a lead in the second set before a series of unforced errors allowed Ferguson and Pracher to get back into contention. The Venice duo scored five straight points and went on to win 21-17.
“I was glad to see that for my No. 1 team,” Richards said. “They have a big confidence issue. They can roll pretty good but they’re their worst enemy. They start making mistakes and it kind of snowballs on them. It was good for them to be able to work through that today.”
Winning in strong fashion should not come as a surprise for the Venice seniors. Ferguson said she has been playing with Pracher since they were 7 and they hope to lead the young program by example.
“We went through the Venice volleyball program and we’re trying to carry that same intensity here,” Ferguson said. “These girls are picking things up really, really well and we’ll just try to keep that going. I’m excited to play with (Pracher) for our last year because I’ve been playing with her since I was really young. It’s awesome being able to play with her as two seniors finishing it off.”
Venice’s No. 3 duo of Kaitlyn Maitret and Madeline Dickerson may have turned in the strongest performance of the afternoon. They started their match against Sarasota’s Kylie Giasson and Jenna Chapman by jumping out to a 12-2 lead and never looked back on their way to a 21-6 win in the opening set.
The second set was more competitive as Sarasota stayed within two points early. Maitret and Dickerson then turned up the heat, allowing only two points over the final 15 rallies on their way to a 21-8 win.
“Out of all the five teams today, they were the ones that were the most in control of the whole game,” Richards said. “I don’t think they ever had a deficit. They had one run of 11 straight points there in the first set. That was a good breakout.”
Brighton Ferguson and Ashley Renolds were nearly as dominant in the No. 2 match against Sarasota’s Alexis Perry and Kate Kempton. Ferguson capped off a 21-8 win in the first set with an ace off the back line, and an 8-3 lead in the second set eventually led to a 21-7 victory.
In other action, Venice’s Hillary Hupp and Jenna Stylos defeated Sarasota’s Grace Bennett and Penelope Gray 21-13, 21-5 in the No. 4 matchup while Taylor Arden and Iris Devries put a cap on the sweep by taking a 21-8, 21-6 victory over Sarasota’s Alivia Hill and Aniston Arias at No. 5.
“We train on the beach and I think that practicing in the wind every day helps us,” Richards said. “You could see that the girls were comfortable out there. They played really well and you didn’t really see a team stressing or starting slow.”
Richards said Venice has only lost a couple of sets so far this season and he couldn’t be more pleased with how the Indians have launched the program. They’ll face a stiff test Friday when they travel south to face Bishop Verot.
“Sometimes I just have to pinch myself because these guys just make it look so easy,” he said. “They really control these games. I want to see them play this way against some harder competition. I’m really happy with what we have so far, and we’ve got a nice little goal of winning our district this year.”
