VENICE — Six months ago, Alayna Prachar and Ireland Ferguson figured their volleyball careers at Venice High were over.
This weekend, they’ll have a chance to play for a state championship.
The Lady Indians beach volleyball partners held on to clinch the match-deciding point in a third-set tiebreaker (21-19, 15-21, 15-12) against Laela Jimenez and Angel Jimenez of Community School of Naples at Venice Beach on Monday afternoon as Venice won the regional play-in, 3-2.
With the win, Venice will advance to play in the state tournament — beginning with the regional championship match against Cardinal Mooney on Friday at noon on Courts 4-6 at the Florida State University Beach Volleyball Courts in Tallahassee.
“I play out here with a bunch of moms every Friday morning and they always talked about the rumors of how we might have a beach team,” Prachar said. “I was like, ‘Well, maybe there’s a chance.’ I held onto that.”
The first-ever girls beach volleyball season was approved by the Florida High School Athletic Association in June, but there wasn’t any guarantee of Venice adding the sport in the inaugural season.
When the school finally settled on adding the sport in December, Prachar, an outside hitter, and Ferguson, a do-it-all player, didn’t hesitate to join — along with a few of their indoor varsity teammates, including setter Ashley Reynolds, libero Brighton Ferguson and outside hitter Hilary Hupp.
From the start, it was clear that Venice (15-0) was one of the top teams in Southwest Florida.
The Indians dispatched teams from Sarasota to Fort Myers — including every team in its district at least once — as it completed its regular season undefeated.
It hasn’t just been the indoor varsity players who have carried the team, though.
The Indians’ depth has helped them prevail at times, including the No. 4 pairing of Hupp and Jenna Stylos and the No. 5 pairing of Taylor Arden and Iris Devries — the team’s only undefeated duos in the postseason.
After the 4s closed out a 21-17, 21-10 win over Emma Phelan and Courtney Kaemmer and the 5s closed out a 21-10, 21-15 win over Lizzie Robinson and Sophia Baer, Venice looked to be well on its way to a win.
However, the Indians No. 3 pairing of Kaitlyn Maitret and Madeline Dickerson couldn’t finish a strong start — falling, 21-8, 18-21, 7-15 — in a third-set tiebreaker to Kelly McCauley and Claire Birley to keep the Seahawks alive.
Needing to win just one match of the final matchups — the 1s and 2s — Venice held a comfortable lead, as it’s 1’s opened with a first-set win.
Then, the 2s were trailing in the second set already down, 0-1, and it quickly became apparent that it would be up to Ferguson and Prachar to close out the match.
However, the senior duo let fatigue and a loss of focus creep in as some unforced errors allowed the Seahawks to keep serve, eventually knotting it up at 1-1.
With the match down to a race to 15, Venice opened up an 8-3 lead, but let the set get as close as 11-10 before pulling away and winning, 15-12, thanks to some well-placed passes and a couple of impossible-to-stop slams by Prachar.
“I wasn’t focused on my passing, that’s all it was,” Prachar said of dropping the second set. “I was picturing us losing, and I was like, ‘It’s all because I can’t focus on a freaking pass.’ So, I kind of snapped out of it, like, ‘OK, I just have to do this one thing.’
“If I can make one pass right now, I can roll into the next one and we can get so many points off of that. We knew we had that pressure on us, but there was no other option.”
