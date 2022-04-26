PUNTA GORDA — The district championship couldn’t have started out much worse for Taylor Arden and Iris Devries on Tuesday afternoon at Carmalita Park.
Feeling the heat and nerves, the No. 5 pairing for the Venice girls beach volleyball team made uncharacteristic mistakes as it dropped the opening set to Charlotte’s Alanna McCaughey and Keira Vasquez, 16-21.
It was then they remembered there’s a reason why they haven’t lost once all season and, like two other Lady Indians duos who trailed early, they rallied as Venice pulled out the 3-2 team win.
“My attitude was horrible,” Arden said. “I approached this more nervous because we had never played this team. Their fours team played down, so we were playing a fours team when we’re a five, or at least that’s what we thought.
“I was stressed out about that. In the second set, coach John (Richards) told me to fix my attitude, and I agreed.”
Arden, a freshman, and Devries, a junior, switched up their game plan — guarding tip shots that killed them early — and put the Tarpons on their heels, pulling out a three-set (16-21, 21-13, 15-12) win that gave Venice a pivotal 2-1 lead heading into the final two matches.
Venice (14-0) earned an early point early thanks to its No. 4 pairing of Hilary Hupp and Jenna Stylos. Trailing the Tarpons duo of Abigail Willis and Kaitlin Combs, 13-17, right away, well-placed hits and a couple of blocks sparked a 9-3 run to steal the set — finishing on a tap by Stylos that bounced just inside the out-of-bounds rope for a 22-20 win.
Playing with momentum, the two finished off the second set, 21-16, to be the first group off the court.
The Indians nearly finished it off, 3-0, as their No. 3 pairing of Kaitlyn Maitret and Madeline Dickerson rallied from an 0-1 hole to force a third-set tiebreaker. However, Charlotte’s No. 3s JaLynn Gardner and Kyra Jensen never gave in. The pair of Tarpons battled back from a 8-3 deficit before eventually winning that final set, 17-15, to keep Charlotte alive.
“I’ll be honest, this is the team I was concerned about because of their coach’s volleyball IQ,” Richards said. “She moved some teams around, and had us play some teams we didn’t play last time.
“She was trying to get at least two of the first three.”
Needing to pull off wins in the final two matches, Charlotte (9-5) got strong play from its No. 2 team of Julia Damico and Madeline Wadsworth, eventually winning, 27-25, 21-18, but it wouldn’t matter as Venice’s No. 1’s Ireland Ferguson and Alayna Prachar won, 21-7, 21-9, before the other match could finish the first set.
“We were struggling with our ones, one of them was sick battling a stomach bug,” Charlotte coach Alyssa Latham said of Briana Bynoe. “She missed yesterday, but we had her back today, so we knew she wouldn’t be 100 percent. It wasn’t how we were hoping for today to go.
“We’re right there with Venice every single time, but we keep falling just short. We’re coming for them next year, I guess.”
After closing out an undefeated regular season and earning a No. 5 ranking in the state, Venice lived up to its hot start by closing out its first-ever district championship — defeating Port Charlotte, 3-2, on Monday in the district semifinals to set up Tuesday’s title match.
Next up for Venice will be the regional play-in match, scheduled for Monday with the opponent and site to be determined.
If Venice wins that match, it will advance as one of 16 teams to the first-ever FHSAA beach volleyball state championships from May 6-7 at the Florida State University Beach Volleyball Courts.
“We’ve been talking,” Richards said. “This is the first year beach volleyball is sanctioned by the FHSAA. Somebody has to win it. Some team is going to be the first ones to win a state championship.
“Why not us?”
