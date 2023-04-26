SARASOTA — Venice girls beach volleyball is only competing in its second year as a program, but the Indians have already found their kryptonite in an opponent.
Entering Wednesday’s District 1A-20 championship, Venice had gone 0-3 all-time against Cardinal Mooney.
That record now sits at 0-4 following the 5-0 sweep for the Cougars over the Indians at Cardinal Mooney High School.
“They have a strong team, and it’s obvious,” said Venice head coach John Richards. “They’ve beaten us three times (this year) now, and they have a number of players who have been playing beach for several years, which is a huge advantage for them. But, I thought we learned a lot (Wednesday) and found some breaks in their armor.”
The Cougars (20-1) play with an unwavering confidence in the sand, and that was evident at home against the Indians (13-8).
“I think we’re in a great spot,” Cardinal Mooney head coach Chad Davis said. “We’re really performing at a high level right now. Our confidence is at an all-time high. The girls are feeling it, and we really want to get back to Tallahassee to compete at state.”
The Cougars won all five matches, sweeping four of them in two sets.
The Cougars' first and second duos proved the strongest with Gracie Page and Madeline Carson handling Venice’s No. 1 team of Hilary Hupp and Ava Wallingsford, 21-14, 21-13.
Later, Mooney’s No. 2 tandem of Helena Hebda and Sawyer DeYoung took down Venice's Kaitlyn Maitret and Charley Goberville, 21-14, 21-12.
The Indians would hold their own in the three remaining matches, eventually taking the No. 5 match to three sets.
Mooney’s Layla Larrick and Violet Weiser dominated the first set against Venice’s Charlotte Herman and Julia Westlake, winning 21-7. In the second set, Herman and Westlake returned the favor, forcing a final set with a 21-9 victory.
The third set was close throughout, but Larrick and Weiser eventually won, 15-11.
Venice’s No. 3 team (Ali Estes and Ashley Reynolds) and No. 4 (Jenna Stylos and Iris Devries) made bids for big-time wins, but they both fell just short.
Estes and Reynolds lost to Riley Greene and Kate Montesano, 21-17, 24-22, while Stylos and Devries were beaten by Izzy Russell and Katie Powers, 22-20, 21-18.
Despite the postseason loss, Venice’s season isn’t over just yet. Both teams from Wednesday’s district championship will advance to regionals next week.
“The main thing right now is we’re in it,” Richards said. “Last year at this time, we would’ve been done. We’ve played some of the top teams in the state, and I think that’s going to help us when we compete next week. …
"We played well here in the district tournament, and I think, if anything, we’re playing better at the end of the season," he added. "It took us over half the season to figure out what our final pairings would be, but I feel like they are all syncing pretty well.”
