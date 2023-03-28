VENICE – When John Richards took the helm of the Venice High beach volleyball team a year ago, his knowledge of the sport as a former player was equaled by his lack of know-how when it came to the logistics of putting on a match.

Charlotte’s Alyssa Latham told him to schedule the Tarpons as their first opponent. Come down to Punta Gorda and she would show him the ropes.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments