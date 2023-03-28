Venice's Ashley Reynolds and Kaitlyn Maitret, score against their Charlotte High opponents Tuesday. The No. 1 Venice duo fell to Charlotte's JaLynn Gardner and Julia Damico, but the Indians won the team match, 3-2.
Charlotte's Julia Damico plays defense during a match against Venice High School on Tuesday afternoon at Venice beach.
Charley Goberville, and teammate Ava Wallingsford, score against Charlotte High School during Tuesday's home match in Venice.
Venice sophomore Charley Goberville serves to Charlotte High School opponents during Tuesday's home match at Venice Beach.
Charlotte sophomore Keira Vasquez answers a shot made by Venice's Kendra Kesteloot in Tuesday's match in Venice.
Venice senior Iris Devries tips the ball over the net during Tuesday’s home match against Charlotte High School.
Abbie Willis defends against a shot from Venice's Allison Schapley Tuesday afternoon during a match at Venice Beach.
Charlotte High School's Abbie Willis spikes the ball over Venice's Ali Estis Tuesday afternoon in a game at Venice Beach.
VENICE – When John Richards took the helm of the Venice High beach volleyball team a year ago, his knowledge of the sport as a former player was equaled by his lack of know-how when it came to the logistics of putting on a match.
Charlotte’s Alyssa Latham told him to schedule the Tarpons as their first opponent. Come down to Punta Gorda and she would show him the ropes.
“I will always be thankful for her doing something like that,” Richards said. “That takes someone special to do that, considering the age difference.”
Richards will always be grateful for the lessons learned last year. As Venice put on the most recent showdown between the two teams on Tuesday, he will also be grateful for the clutch play of his No. 4 duo and the lucky bounces that went the way of his No. 3 tandem when the outcome came down to the third set of that final match.
Charley Goberville and Ava Wallingsford got that final win in rollercoaster fashion against Charlotte’s Emma McGill and Kayde Jones, 21-16, 13-21, 15-12, as Venice won the team match, 3-2.
“They played good,” Richards said. “(Charlotte’s) threes had played good all day and it just came down to that one mistake.”
It appeared Goberville and Wallingsford were on their way to a sweep when they charged ahead 8-2 after winning the first set, but McGill and Jones talked things over with Latham and Tarpons assistant JaNhea Beisner during a timeout and came alive.
“I think Coach Beisner and I just explained to them that they have to play aggressive instead of playing safe,” Latham said. “And I think that was a game-changer there.”
McGill and Jones clawed back into the match. They pulled within 12-9, then after a Venice point, the Tarpon duo rattled off the final 12 points to force the match-deciding third set.
Earlier, Venice had taken a 2-0 lead in the team competition after the Indians’ Nos. 4 and 5 teams pulled out hard-fought victories. Allison Schapley and Ali Estis outlasted Charlotte’s Abbie Willis and Alanna McCaughey 26-24, 23-21 at No. 4, which would prove crucial a short while later.
“Out of all my five pairs, the fours were the most coachable,” Richards said. “We got into that second set and they started trusting what they were getting told and the shots that were open were hitting the ground and not hitting players. Those two shined today.”
Charlotte evened the match at 2-2 behind their top two duos, who recorded sweeps. JaLynn Gardner and Julia Damico ousted Venice’s Ashley Reynolds and Kaitlyn Maitret, 21-12, 21-14. Meanwhile, Brianna Bynoe and Maddy Wadsworth dispatched Hillary Hupp and Jenna Stylos, 21-16, 24-22. Bynoe and Wadsworth trailed 18-10 at one point in the second set before rallying.
“Jay and Julia are really coming together as a pair,” Latham said. “They’re bonding. Their communication is fantastic and I think that’s what sets them apart.
“What (Bynoe and Wadsworth) did, those are the moments that make me proud as a coach," Latham added. "When they come back, it's because you’re being mentally tough.”
Once the team score was leveld, all eyes turned to the No. 3 match, where McGill and Jones had erased a 10-7 deficit and pulled into a 10-10 tie with Goberville and Wallingsford.
At the next crossover, Venice was nursing a 13-12 advantage, but a bad serve and a botched pass doomed Charlotte from there.
“It just came down to that one mistake, the one shanked pass on the serve-receive,” Richards said.
Despite the loss, Latham said playing a team like Venice down to the final match is a reward in itself.
“We enjoy games like this,” Latham said. “It’s competitive. That’s what I just said to the girls. This is what sports is all about. This feeling that you’re feeling, the highs and the lows, it helps prepare you for life.”
