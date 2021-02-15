VENICE — It’s been a long time since Aiden Beechy first dreamed of starting a game on the mound for the Venice High baseball team.
Beechy used to attend Indians games growing up — marveling at the older players on the field, and one day imagining himself there, too.
Though there were some delays along the way, the senior right-handed pitcher finally got his chance on Monday night and took advantage, throwing five scoreless innings in a 1-0 season-opening win over Palmetto at Venice High School.
“It’s really nerve-wracking until you get out there and throw that first pitch,” Beechy said. “Then the butterflies go away, and you have to make your pitches and execute.
“It’s great to finally be a part of Venice High.”
Once Beechy (1-0) made it to Venice, there were several talented upperclassmen ahead of him. He eventually made the varsity roster — last year as a junior — but didn’t pitch and registered just two plate appearances as the coronavirus cut the season short.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound pitcher made use of his extra off-time, and his coaches soon began to notice.
“It really helped a lot to have that extra time to develop over the offseason,” said Beechy, who throws a fastball, curve ball, slider and change up. “I really filled out and worked on developing my pitches a lot. That really helped.
“Corona cutting last season short really stinks, but I’m glad we’re playing now. I’m really enjoying it.”
Venice and Beechy ran into a little trouble in the first inning when the second batter reached on an error by first baseman Aidan Corn on a high throw from shortstop Marek Houston. However, Beechy got the next two batters — on a pop out and a force out — to end the inning.
The Indians then gave Beechy some early support when Corn singled in Michael Robertson with two outs in the bottom of the first.
From there, Beechy and Tigers pitcher Adam Levins went back-and-forth in a pitcher’s duel, with Beechy allowing one baserunner and Levins allowing two.
“Great outing by Beechy,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “He’s been really consistent, and has developed a really good change up.
“He had a great summer and a great fall. He really stepped up, and he committed to Florida Tech. He’s a smart kid.”
Despite the strong start, Venice allowed the Tigers to hang in the game until the final out.
Left-handed pitcher Huston Wynne relieved Beechy for the sixth inning, allowing back-to-back singles with two outs before side-armer Ian Jensen was brought in — pitching to a 3-0 count before inducing a pop out to shortstop.
Venice ran into more trouble in the seventh.
Jensen walked the leadoff batter, gave up a sac bunt and hit a batter before being pulled for left-hander David Morgan.
Morgan hit the first batter he saw — loading the bases with one out — but struck out the next two batters looking to end the game and preserve Beechy’s first win for the Indians.
“It really just took that one inning to find my groove, and then it took care of itself,” he said. “I was a little nervous when they were that close to tying the game up.
“But we have a great bullpen. Our pitching staff is lights out. I had a lot of confidence in our guys to close it out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.