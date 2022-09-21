Eli Losh

Eli Losh, center, leads Port Charlotte onto the field for last month's Kickoff Classic game against Dunbar. The Pirates won the game handily, 35-12, behind Losh and his fellow offensive linemen, who have proven to be a strength of the team this season.

 Tom O'Neill

Shoulder to shoulder, wall to wall, the Port Charlotte offensive line packed itself into a small office that could not have been more than 10 feet square.

The unit runs seven or eight guys deep, including backups, and it filled every gap in the tiny space as offensive line coach Jace Norus dissected film from last week's dominant win in the rain at Ida Baker.


