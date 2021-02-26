TARPON SPRINGS — On a foundation of broken dreams, heartbreak and personal tragedy spanning years, Charlotte has, at last, forged a regional champion.
The Tarpons defeated East Lake, 59-56, to win the Class 6A Region 3 championship and advance to Thursday’s state Final Four in Lakeland, where they will face Mater Academy.
It took Tre Carroll turning in the latest version of the game of his life, John Gamble overcoming a shooting slump, DJ Woods strafing from the perimeter and the single greatest rebound in school history by Jordan Santiago, who might have lost his phone privileges, to overcome an opponent that played like the No. 1 team that it was on its home court.
Charlotte coach Tom Massolio, ever the analytic, summed it up thusly:
“Tre’s our guy, but you have to have other guys and you’ve got to execute a plan and that’s what we did,” he said. “We executed a plan and we did what we had to do and we won the game.”
Don’t let the man fool you — he was jumping and yelling and hugging and crying in maniacal rapture just like everyone else in Tarpon blue and gold. This trip to Lakeland has been two decades in the making for the winningest coach in Charlotte history.
The game was in doubt throughout for both teams. Charlotte (21-9) led after one quarter, East Lake (26-2) led at the half and the game was tied at 41-41 after three.
There were no runs, just haymakers — punishing drives to the basket, face-guarded 3-point bombs, answer for answer, until Gamble found himself at the free throw line with four seconds remaining and the game knotted at 56-56.
Gamble hit the front end of the one-and-one for the go-ahead point, but when the second bounded off the right side of the rim headed for two East Lake players, Santiago rose between and snatched it away, getting fouled in the process.
When Santiago received the ball at the free throw line with 1.7 seconds remaining, the briefest of smiles slipped free at the corner of his mouth.
“I knew we were going to win,” he said with a grin as teammates surrounded him, mussed his hair and touted him as their hero. “I wanted to know what time I was getting home. It’s a late bus ride and I left my phone on the bus and I was sad.”
Santiago hit the front end of his one-and-one, but missed the second and East Lake managed to grab the rebound and call a timeout with 1.5 seconds remaining. The Eagles then got the ball to midcourt on a long pass and called another timeout with 1.1 seconds to play.
After that timeout, East Lake threw away the inbounds pass, but managed to foul Santiago again on Charlotte’s ensuing inbounds pass, sending him back to the free throw line with 0.5 seconds. Again, Santiago hit the front end and missed the back end with East Lake grabbing the rebound and calling a timeout.
This time, 0.2 seconds wasn’t enough. The horn sounded and Charlotte players, coaches, students and family poured onto the court before a stunned East Lake crowd that moments earlier has been screaming, expecting just one more 3-point basket from one of its sharpshooters to extend the season, if only for a four-minute overtime.
The two free throws were Santiago’s only points of the game.
After joking about the phone, Santiago turned serious and spoke of the heartbreak witnessed by last year’s senior class when Charlotte fell against East Lake in the regional semifinals.
Last year, we came with our seniors and we lost and they taught me who I am today,” he said. “They taught me everything I know. They made me the person I am, so I want to thank all of them for that. I told them we were going to win this game for them because we lost it last year.”
Woods and Gamble each finished with 14 points. Woods hit three 3-point baskets while Gamble, after missing his first two trey attempts and getting stuffed on a drive into the paint, knocked home two huge 3-pointers near the end of each half.
“This means everything to me,” Gamble said. “I made a promise to Tre in his last year that I would help him get there. That’s all I had to do. I just gave my all for him and the team.”
Carroll scored 25 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, both game-highs and all coming via maximum effort with two or more East Lake bodies crashing into him. No one celebrated quite like Carroll throughout the game’s final moments and just after.
“When Jordan got the rebound, I knew, Final Four right there, man” he said, speaking in bursts. “Man, I can’t believe he got that. I’m just so happy. I can’t believe it. We’re going to the Final Four for the very first time in school history.
“It’s just a blessing,” he continued. “This is coach Massolio’s first time to the Final Four. I know he’s always had this dream. We’re going to the States, man, it’s crazy.”
Carroll said if that’s what happens when Santiago forgets his phone, he can kiss it goodbye.
“Yeah. It’s a good-luck charm,” he said.
That’s fine with Santiago.
“To be honest, I don’t even need my phone anymore,” he said. “I’m holding a trophy. That’s all that matters.”
For Massolio, the month began with the loss of his wife, Renee, after a long battle with cancer. It ends with him achieving that which eluded him while she was alive.
“With everything that has gone on … it’s a good … it’s a great feeling,” he said, haltingly. “You know … we’re going to celebrate. I’m going to celebrate and …”
He nodded his head to the players at the far end of the court.
“I’m proud of them.”
