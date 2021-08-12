ARCADIA – The first year of the Dave Bremer Rebuild at DeSoto County ended on a promising, if losing, note.
The Bulldogs finished 12-10 with their final two losses coming in the District 4A-8 championship in a spirited four-set match against LaBelle followed by an understandable regional first-round tumble against the Academy of the Holy Names, which owned victories over Venice and Port Charlotte.
The two setbacks gave the Bulldogs a jumping off point for offseason work.
Work, they did.
“We have a lot more teamwork this year and skills-building, so I think we’ve increased in all areas,” senior defensive specialist Michaela Zolkos said this week. “We were all prepared before volleyball practice even started, strength-wise, and now we’re just practicing skills.”
Bremer said conditioning work over the summer indeed got the team in peak physical condition while club volleyball and other training sessions allowed a large group of underclassmen to meld into the varsity fold.
“We had just about all of them play club ball for DeSoto or a neighboring club, then we brought in a conditioning coach,” Bremer said. “A lot of them went from there and got a reduced-rate membership and joined a gym for working out during the season.”
That coach, Tracy Hay, made a great impression, Zolkos said.
“She conditioned us and she got us really ready for this season and she actually comes in randomly now to help us out,” Zolkos said. “It’s really tiring but it’s worth it.”
In the process, Zolkos said the returning players got to know the up-and-comers.
“We brought up some of the younger classmates and we were skeptical at first,” Zolkos said. “But they really showed out. They have a lot of potential and so that helped us, too.”
Zolkos and her sister, Brooke, are two of five core returnees. Michaela is a defensive specialist while Brooke factors in as a libero candidate with enough versatility to hit. Hitters Taylor Shaver, Fayth Rackeweg and Raegan Hancock all return giving the Bulldogs some power up front if the team’s 2020 bugaboo – passing – gets resolved this season.
To that end, Shaver is moonlighting.
“She is kind of doing double-duty with her setting and hitting, which isn’t done a lot of places,” Bremer said. “But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. And with her and Brooke, it kind of guarantees we have a go-to person when those two are split. Last year we didn’t have consistent passing, especially on those easy balls.”
Newcomers Chloe Pomerleau, a sophomore, and junior Caroline Walker could also factor into the mix.
“She’s built to be a libero. She’s quick and coming along,” Bremer said. “Carolina Walker has a great foundation as a passer, so we’re working on her range. She has a grip on it. She can pass where she wants to, and she’s a great server.”
With better conditioning, improved skills and good numbers, DeSoto County has all the pieces it needs to revive a dormant powerhouse.
“As far as I can see, they want to bring DeSoto County back to where it used to be years ago,” Bremer said. “It’s fun to be here and we’re working hard on that part of it.”
Head coach: Dave Bremer (2nd season)
2020 record and finish: 12-10, lost to Academy of the Holy Names in Class 4A regional
Key newcomers: Arianna Santos, Stephani Mejia, Layna Tayler, Zeri Tyler, Abury Walker, Carolina Walker, Samantha Hix, Chloe Pomerleau.
Key returners: Taylor Shaver, Michaela Zolkos, Fayth Rackeweg, Brooke Zolkos, Raegan Hancock.
Key losses: Adriana Barrera, Faith Baum, Avery Owens.
