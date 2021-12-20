FORT MYERS – From the opening tip on Monday against Dr. Phillips at the City of Palms Classic, Charlotte appeared to be in trouble.
The Panthers easily took the jump ball behind 6-10 Kansas commit, Ernest Udeh, one of the rare humans who could make Charlotte’s John Gamble look small. Three consecutive turnovers later, Charlotte was in a hole.
Though they played well in stretches, the Tarpons were largely non-competitive in the second half as turnovers mounted, a lack of production from the bench snowballed and the red-hot Panthers torched the nets in an 80-48 romp.
“You can’t turn the ball over like we did, especially in the second half,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. "That was absolutely ridiculous. You know, a lot of that is from them, but a lot of that’s from us and we’ve got to take care of the ball better.”
Charlotte committed 20 turnovers, which the Panthers converted into 24 points. It was the one thing Charlotte couldn’t do against a team that was uniformly bigger and could control the boards.
Compounding matters was another instance of the Tarpons’ bench failing to produce. The reserves provided 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists with 10 of the points coming from Noah Cutler, mostly in the second half when the game was out of hand.
“We’ve got to do something with our depth,” Massolio said. “Our depth is not playing where I thought it would be playing, and that’s showing in the second half of games right now. We’ve got some guys on the bench that we’ve got to get going.”
There was a meaningful stretch in which the Tarpons flashed their ability. After falling in an 12-1 hole to begin the game, Charlotte methodically worked itself back into contention behind Gamble, DJ Woods and Jordany Reyes-Sanchez. When Reyes-Sanchez hit the second of his 3-pointers turning a three-minute stretch, Charlotte had pulled within 19-15.
A pair of Gamble free throws to start the second quarter edged Charlotte within 21-19, but that would be the closest the Tarpons could come. The Panthers responded with an 8-point outburst and Charlotte would never get closer than seven points the rest of the way.
The third-quarter was especially ugly as the Panthers did whatever they wanted while the Tarpons struggled to get past half-court without turning the ball over. A 15-2 burst pushed Dr. Phillips ahead, 54-32.
“When we have stretches like that, we just turn the ball over and that’s something we have to work on as a team,” Reyes-Sanchez said. “We turn it over way too much.”
For the game, Dr. Phillips shot 61.5 percent from the field and were even better from 3-point range, hitting at a 64.7 percent clip. Gamble led the Tarpons with 12 points. Reyes-Sanchez matched Cutler’s 10.
Reyes-Sanchez’s continuing emergence will be a key for the Tarpons going forward.
“He’s playing alright; I think he can play better, take care of the ball better, but he’s solid,” Massolio said.
Reyes-Sanchez committed four turnovers, as did Gamble and Logan Clauser. “We’re actually asking him to shoot the ball a little more because we know he’s a good shooter. He’s looking to do that a little more, which is good for us.”
Reyes-Sanchez said the Tarpons coaches told him he would need to do more if Charlotte was to have a chance on Monday.
“One hundred percent,” he said. “They were telling me that. We had to have people step up.”
He said one of the reasons he had not being shooting was that he believed himself to be in a slump.
“It’s been real off – my shot has been off,” he said. “I started shooting the ball more and in this game, I did do good.”
Denzel Aberdeen led the defending Class 7A state champions with 24 points. Riley Kugel added 20.
Next up for Charlotte (4-5) is Isidore Newman out of New Orleans at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Unlike the previous two opponents the Tarpons have faced, they should be competitive with the Greenies, who lost 64-49 to Gill St. Bernard’s on Saturday.
Massolio said he is hopeful the team’s depth produces a little more on Wednesday.
