FORT MYERS – After two straight wins, North Port's momentum came to a screeching halt Thursday night, as the Bobcats were shellacked by Bishop Verot, 47-0.
North Port (2-4) appeared over-matched in the trenches throughout the night, allowing 278 rushing yards to the Vikings (4-3). The Bobcats' offense averaged less than 2 yards per carry and mustered only 55 rushing yards for the entire evening.
Bishop Verot took advantage of its team speed, utilizing an agile receiving core and steady quarterback play. The game reached running clock midway through the third quarter, as North Port sputtered to the finish.
Key Plays: On Bishop Verot's first play from scrimmage, quarterback Jacob Azizi aired out a long pass to junior wide receiver Chris Graves, but overthrew a sure touchdown. Later in the drive, Azizi made up for it. He launched a pass over the North Port safety and into the waiting arms of Graves for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead. They would connect again on a 49-yard touchdown later in the half.
With Verot leading 20-0 late in the second quarter, Azizi scrambled right, unable to find an open receiver. He weaved through Bobcat linebackers before reversing left and slicing diagonally into open field. After galloping over 20 yards, Azizi collided with two Bobcats defenders, staying inside the pylon and plunging across the goal line for a spectacular 26-yard touchdown run.
After managing just 42 total yards on their first four drives, North Port switched to senior Zach Kelly at quarterback late in the second quarter. Kelly orchestrated a 51-yard drive, leading the Bobcats down to the Verot 1-yard line. North Port then turned to nose guard Gabriel Rodriguez at running back. On 3rd and goal from the 1, Rodriguez was cut down twice - sending Verot into the locker room with a 27-0 lead.
What it Means: The Bobcats head into the local portion of their schedule with some ground to make up. They'll need to come out with more energy next Friday against Lemon Bay if they want to slow down the high-flying Manta Rays.
Key Stats: While Azizi was opportunistic in the passing game, Bishop Verot rode sophomore running back Kerby Joseph for 17 first half carries. Joseph finished the game with 165 rushing yards on 28 attempts.
Prior to North Port's final drive, they had rushed for just 48 yards on 22 carries.
Despite playing only half of the game, Bobcats junior quarterback Sean Silverberg tallied 43 passing yards.
"I still have (quarterback Kevin Riley) who wasn't able to play due to quarantine," said North Port head coach Billy Huthman. "He's a threat in the backfield. That will give us a different style of offense.”
Quote: “The enthusiasm wasn't there off the bat," said Huthman. "We're not that elite team yet, but in time it will come. I'm looking forward to playing a team like Lemon Bay, who is more our size."
