VENICE — Life looked a lot different for Colin Blazek on February 3rd, 2020.
A junior at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, Ill., Blazek was getting ready for baseball season — with an eye on finally becoming the starting quarterback of the varsity football team in the fall.
Then, the coronavirus got in the way.
“Once COVID hit, it was scary, to be honest,” Blazek said shortly after signing his National Letter of Intent in the Venice High gym on Wednesday afternoon to play football for Ball State University. “I really didn’t know what was gonna happen in the future or how long it was gonna last. But I did know I still had to keep working hard in order to pursue my dreams.
“It was definitely a hard decision (to move to Venice). It meant I had to leave all my friends I grew up with, all of my teammates who I had dreamed of playing my senior year with. That was really tough for me. It changed my life and my future, and I’m glad I did it.”
A football and baseball player since he was young, Blazek once dreamed of playing both sports at the next level. As he got older, though, it became apparent that his skill as a quarterback was too great to ignore.
At Neuqua Valley — an Illinois prep football powerhouse — it’s not easy to earn playing time. Mark Gronowski, now a quarterback at South Dakota State, was ahead of Blazek on the depth chart until he graduated in 2020.
Blazek said he was projected to be the team’s starter this past fall, but outside factors intervened.
“I was definitely scared when it happened, because there was a chance that my dreams weren’t going to come true,” Blazek said of Illinois canceling the fall season for high school sports. “I was scared of that, but I knew I had to work through it and trust.”
After weeks of weighing the options, Blazek and his family decided to move to Florida — where high school sports had only been slightly delayed.
It wasn’t long after that when Blazek realized Venice High would be the ideal fit.
“Once I got here I did some research about the program,” he said. “It was mind-blowing what they’ve been able to accomplish with their state championships, all their records and the toughness of their schedule, really.
“Who they play week-in and week-out really showed me the strength of their team.”
But even after Blazek enrolled at Venice — just weeks before the season — he wasn’t guaranteed playing time.
The Indians were ready to open the season with Steffan Johnson at quarterback. Johnson had set the school’s single-game rushing record as he took the team to the state semifinal the year before.
It didn’t even take a full quarter of football for Blazek to wrestle the job away from Johnson. Playing against IMG Academy — the No. 1 team in the nation at the time — the Indians fell behind early, and needed a passing quarterback to catch up.
Enter Blazek.
“He came in and I told him he wouldn’t have a real good chance of playing for us,” Venice football coach John Peacock said. “He decided to come and compete anyway. I’m glad he did. He had an amazing year and broke some school records.
“I can’t say enough of his ability to learn our offense and put the time in to get everything down. Ball State is getting a steal with him.”
Venice and Blazek went 10-4 this year, losing in the regional final to eventual state champion St. Thomas Aquinas. Blazek completed 191-of-340 passes for 2,646 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions against some of the best defenses in the state.
Schools began texting and calling. After about a month of messaging on-and-off with Ball State coaches, Blazek’s first Division-I offer finally came on Nov. 23.
“We are very excited about Colin,” Ball State offensive coordinator Kevin Lynch. “He has great command of the offense, and he is a great leader. He has great pocket presence, and he is extremely accurate. For his age, his feet in the pocket are very good. Once we got to know Colin, we knew he would be a great fit here at Ball State.”
After nearly a year of worrying and working toward the future, Blazek breathed a deep sigh of relief on Wednesday as he locked in his college commitment with the Cardinals.
“(At Ball State) the door is open right now because their senior is coming back to play this year and then he runs out of eligibility,” Blazek said. “So it’s an open door. Obviously they have quarterbacks who have been there and working for it.
“I’m definitely gonna have to come in and work super hard, and show them who I am.”
Meanwhile over at Port Charlotte High, offensive stars Abel Marquez Jr. and Solomon Luther signed their letters of intent.
Marquez Jr. was a first-team Sun Preps all-area selection as an anchor along the Pirates’ offensive line. The 6-5, 285-pound lineman originally committed to Army, but chose to sign with Gardner-Webb for family and future career considerations.
“I plan to be a teacher,” he said. “I plan to coach and with this school, I can get my masters in four years, so that’s what I plan to do.”
Gardner-Webb is a perennial FCS playoff contender out of the Big South Conference.
Luther, a standout wide receiver who also earned Sun Preps first-team honors, is headed to Georgia Military College.
The 6-0, 180-pound Luther was a versatile member of the Pirates this past season, catching 49 passes for 894 yards and 11 touchdowns, rushing for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns on 30 carries and even recording 28 tackles and seven passes defended on defense.
“I ended the season well and I’m just looking forward to going to the next level and showing out there,” Luther said. “Also, it’s closer to home and being close to family – I’ve got family members up there, too – is important. It’s just a good school to go to."
GMC is a traditional national power in the junior college ranks, routinely sending players on to Power 5 schools.
