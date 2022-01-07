VENICE — It didn’t take long for Blaine Taranto to realize that he was going to have to be tough, whether he wanted to be or not.
Now a wrestler in his junior year at Venice High with an all-time record of 92-23, Taranto has mostly outgrown his days of losing on the mat — even if the memories of getting pinned over and over again aren’t too distant.
“I would bully him, and my dad would pick on him, too, but not like I did,” said Blaine’s older brother, Bryce Taranto, who was a state qualifying wrestler in each of the past four years at Lemon Bay and then Venice High. “The way we treated Blaine definitely forged him into a very strong person.
“I truly believe he does think he can beat anyone in a fight now because he’s starting to beat me.”
Blaine and Bryce’s father, Ray, had his sons try several different sports as they were growing up, but nothing could live up to the feeling of dominating on the mat for the two brothers.
The two each won their weight class in the first tournament they ever competed in back in their home town of Ocean City, Maryland, and there was no looking back after that.
When Ray’s job — working with junior golf for Under Armour — brought him and his family to Florida, his sons only dedicated more time to the sport.
Before long, the Taranto brothers — now 17 and 19, respectively — focused all of their efforts on wrestling, even outfitting the family’s two-car garage into a wrestling room complete with old mats from a local school.
Along with wrestling at home, the Tarantos also worked with personal coaches, like family friend Pete McNamara, a member of the Indiana high school wrestling hall of fame, and have competed in several tournaments throughout the southeast United States.
After watching Bryce compete at the state championships with Lemon Bay as a freshman in 2018, and then again as a sophomore the next year, Blaine had a good idea of what it took to make it there, too.
The start of his high school career, however, wasn’t too different from what he’d grown accustomed to growing up.
“My freshman year, I was pretty small for my weight class and I was still a little kid,” said Blaine, who wrestled in the 113-pound weight class despite weighing about 104 pounds. “I was wrestling up because (Lauren Stone) had the starting spot. Looking back on that year, it was tough.”
Despite wrestling above his weight, Blaine was still difficult to defeat — going 34-14 in his debut season. The next year, however, he dropped down to the 106-pound weight class and proved to be one of the best in that class in the state.
He finished the year 40-6, battling through districts and regionals to earn a spot in the state tournament where he finished fifth in his weight class.
“I was a younger brother myself, so I understand the dynamics,” Ray Taranto said. “You feel like you always have to work harder and you always have to prove yourself. When you’re the little brother, you have a chip on your shoulder, so it forces you to work harder, or sometimes, your older brother is whooping up on you a little and making you tougher.
“I think because of all that, Blaine is a little bit better and a little bit tougher than his brother.”
This year feels a little different for Blaine without Bryce around, though.
The eldest Taranto brother graduated from Venice High last spring and has since relocated to the University of South Florida, where he’s studying with an intention to get into the medical field.
But even without his older brother nearby, Blaine hasn’t lost his competitive edge.
“I just like beating people up,” Blaine said. “I come out of practice every day bleeding. If you’re not bleeding, you’re not working. I go hard in there. You get hit, you head-butt, you take some shots to the nose. My friend Lucas bit through his lip the other day.
“There’s always injuries. I’ve been through it all. I usually throw a brace on and come back the next day, normally.”
The junior has already dislocated both of his knees twice, bit through his lip, broken his nose, torn a ligament in his elbow and dislocated his shoulder — among with countless other bumps, bruises and cuts along the way.
Now up to the 120-pound weight class this season, Blaine has parlayed his fearless mentality and experience on the mat into an 18-3 record and a No. 3 ranking in 3A competition in his weight class — giving him a real shot at competing for a state championship.
“He’s a talented wrestler and he really has an amazing amount of confidence in himself,” Venice High wrestling coach Pat Ryan said. “It runs in the family a little bit, and that definitely helps.
“He has wrestled some absolute ridiculous matches this year whether it’s against multi-time state champions or multi-time state qualifiers.”
This weekend, Blaine and his Venice High teammates will open duals postseason action in a district matchup at North Port High, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
“He never wants to lose to me,” Bryce said of Blaine. “He will do anything just to not lose to me. I think he’s started to translate that into high school wrestling because he knows I’m watching all the time. I watch what I can and my parents and friends text me updates. I’m his No. 1 fan.
“There’s nothing scarier than a man who has something to prove, and Blaine has everything to prove.”
