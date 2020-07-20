After over four hours of discussion the state’s governing body of high school athletics voted to keep the July 27 start date for fall sports.

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors passed a motion — voting, 10-5, in favor of keeping the currently scheduled athletics calendar.

The motion, raised by Wewahitchka High athletic director Bobby Johns, also stated that schools will have to choose whether or not to participate in the state series by an undetermined date, and teams that don’t can add regular season games in substitution of playoffs.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED

