NORTH PORT — After a promising freshman season, the past two years have been full of letdowns and disappointment for the North Port boys 4x800 relay team.
This year, however, four seniors have already set the school record — running an 8:02 at the Ram Invite at Riverview High on Feb. 27 — but they have their sights set much higher than breaking records.
Currently, the North Port boys 4x800 relay team is ranked second in the state, mere seconds behind Christopher Columbus High in Miami.
“We knew coming into this season that we have a shot (at a state championship),” Bobcats track and field coach Phu Nguyen said. “The school record was 8:06 to start the year. When they broke it, that was the moment I knew.
“It was like, ‘Alright, let’s do this. Let’s shoot to be the best in the state.’”
The four Bobcats runners — Cameron Turnberger, Joseph Smith, Nico Rodriguez and Nicard Labossiere — are all neck-and-neck, with their times just seconds apart in both cross country and on the track.
The now-graduated Alvaro Amaya was the fourth member of the 4x800 team for the past three years, but Turnberger has stepped in to fill the role this season.
Labossiere, Smith and Rodriguez have been running together for three-plus years. Despite winning the county meet as freshmen in 2018, they haven’t lived up to their potential just yet.
That group won the county meet again as sophomores, but had a disappointing showing at the state meet when Labossiere let his nerves get the best of him.
“If I’m being completely honest, I psyched myself out,” he said. “I guess my excuse was that I was sick, but I made myself sick. I was a chicken, and I should have ran.
“Now, I know that I have to get after it. Regardless of what it is, if I don’t try, I won’t succeed. It’s really been a motivation. Sometimes I forget about it, but whenever I acknowledge it again, it pushes me because it’s either now or never. Whenever I think of that, it just makes me run that much harder.”
Just when the Bobcats were looking to rebound in 2020, the coronavirus shut down their season — taking away any chance of returning to the state meet.
Now three years removed from their promising start, the runners have one last chance to prove what they can accomplish.
“Last year was hard on us because we don’t know how we could have done,” Smith said of missing out on the postseason in 2020. “It’s motivating knowing that we have another chance because going to states is important to me.
“It would mean a lot to me to win states because it would be the first time a relay team (from North Port) won the state meet. I think if everyone can run our legs in under two minutes, we can win.”
There’s still plenty of races to run before the state championships arrive on May 12.
The Bobcats will host the North Port Invite this Friday, then run at Bishop Verot, at Dunbar and at Charlotte before beginning a postseason stretch of counties, districts, regionals, and hopefully, the state championships.
If they can win a state title, it would be the second in school history for track and field – following James Grantham’s 2007 state championship in the one-mile run.
“It’s never been like this before on this team,” Labossiere said. “Nobody’s spot on the team is safe, and because it’s a positive competitive atmosphere, everyone is feeding off of it. I really think we can get a state championship if we keep up the mindset and the work.“Winning would be a good example of the hard work we put in since freshman year. I would really love that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.