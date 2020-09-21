NORTH PORT - Three weeks into the football season, North Port’s progress has been incremental and noticeable in all places except the scoreboard.
Monday against Lakewood Ranch, early North Port miscues led to two short Mustang scoring drives and an eventual 23-6 defeat.
“We’ve got to execute all the way through,” Bobcats coach Billy Huthman said. “We’re still having those little, minor mistakes that put us in a bad situation.”
North Port opened the game with a 13-play drive that sputtered at the end when quarterback Kevin Riley was picked off while trying to convert a 3rd-and-20 at the Lakewood Ranch 38.
The Mustangs’ first scoring drive began at the North Port 3 after a bobbled exchange led to a Bobcats' fumble. Lakewood Ranch (1-0) made it 14-0 moments later when a North Port drive went backward with a high snap and a poor punt to stake the Mustangs to a start at the Bobcats’ 26.
North Port (0-3) finally got on the board in the fourth quarter when a Riley-fueled drive ended in a 3-yard touchdown run by Camron Gray. Riley accounted for 53 of 56 yards on the scoring drive, with runs of 16 and 24 yards sandwiched around a 13-yard completion to Dylan Almeyda.
Key plays: North Port lost 18 yards on a high snap to blow up what had been a solid start to their second possession of the game. Later, another bad snap led to a safety when Riley was tackled in the end zone after tracking down the ball. Lakewood Ranch had three touchdowns called back by penalties, included two on one drive, all in the first half.
What it means: North Port played its third straight game against a team making its season debut. That finally changes Friday when the Bobcats travel to Parrish Community (0-1).
Key stats: North Port outgained Lakewood Ranch 255-220. Riley ran for 136 yards on 33 carries despite losing 53 yards by falling on botched snaps.
Quote: “I thought the defense did really good (and) I thought special teams were good at times. Offensively, I mean, I’ve got to do a better job coaching them up,” Huthman said. “Just minor mistakes. Just little things, but those little things, if we do those little things right, it makes the big things happen.”
