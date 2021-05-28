NORTH PORT – The spring that almost wasn’t for one school, was. The team that had to start over, has.
North Port defeated visiting DeSoto County, 49-27, on Friday night and while it would be a cliché to say both teams were winners, it was true that each accomplished what they set out to do.
The Bobcats rolled up 494 total yards of offense — 339 coming on the ground — as they pulled out to a 35-13 halftime lead. Not bad for a team whose spring was in doubt when the school’s coaching search came up dry before the start of practice.
Former head coach Matt Pryer stepped in as an interim coach. He and his staff calmed the waters, but spent the entire time pushing the players themselves to take control of the program.
“Football is about that locker room and the kids really coming together and putting a good product on the field and they did that,” Pryer said. “It’s not about us coaches. We’re here to lead, we’re here to give them guidance, we’re here to coach them, but ultimately they play the game and I thought they did a nice job of holding each other accountable and playing hard.”
Meanwhile on the other sideline, plays that the Bulldogs walked through step by step four weeks ago, tore up chunks of real estate on Friday night. DeSoto County mustered 348 total yards of its own and looked stronger at the end of the game than it did in the beginning.
New Bulldogs head coach Sam Holland wanted the victory, but he was pleased with what he saw.
“To come in basically after four weeks and do what we did out here tonight? Yeah, I got a little twinkle in my eye,” he said. “I was hoping to win, but again, you tip your hat to North Port, they found some things they could take advantage of, offensively.
“We’ve got to do a better job taking care of us, but that will come in the summer in the weight room,” Holland added. “If this team will continue to work through the summer and roll into August 2 with the same kind of work ethic they had in spring, there might be some smiling faces in Arcadia.”
North Port’s fall potential was on display from the first play of the night. Jeremiah Laguerre took a handoff and raced 70 yards for a touchdown.
DeSoto County answered immediately with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 17-yard pass from Lane Fullerton to Gershon Galloway.
The two teams might have continued trading blows if not for turnovers. DeSoto County committed a pair of them on underthrown passes. North Port turned one of the turnovers into points while the second interception came with the Bulldogs marching toward a score.
DeSoto County took the opening drive of the second half and went on another crusade, covering 75 yards on seven plays, gashing the Bobcats with misdirection. Andy Garibay broke off runs of 31 and 23 yards during the drive to set up Fullerton’s 1-yard plunge.
North Port’s response was its best drive of the night, covering the same 75 yards in 11 plays. Kaleb Felty started the drive with a 3-yard run and ended it with a 6-yard score.
Both teams were upbeat as the final moments ticked off. The final play of the night was a bruising, 21-yard run by DeSoto County’s E.J. White, who was helped up by a pair of North Port players who slapped White on the helmet in praise.
North Port’s 2020 season ended prematurely, the day before Halloween, but the Bobcats head into the summer much improved over the team that dissipated before season’s end.
DeSoto County’s 27 points were twice as many as it scored in any game last season and just 11 shy of the entire year’s output, so its floor is already higher than the 2020 team’s ceiling.
Laguerre and Jaylon Fulton led the Bobcats on the ground with 95 yards and 93 yards, respectively, each getting it done on six carries. Sean Silverberg completed 10 of 14 passes for 155 yards. Noah Jones led the receivers with 76 yards, but Dylan Almeyda’s three catches for 41 yards were among the night’s highlights, including a 30-yard play down the sideline and a circus catch for a 2-yard touchdown.
DeSoto County was paced by Garibay’s 103 yards on 11 carries. Fullerton completed just three passes, but they covered 84 yards and the touchdown to Galloway.
