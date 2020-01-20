NORTH PORT — It's possible that the most valuable player on the North Port boys soccer team has yet to log a minute of playing time this season.
Though he hasn't made it on the field due to academic challenges, senior Dossa Pierre has definitely been an asset for the Bobcats.
You'll see him on the fringe of the field helping set up or on the sideline vigorously cheering on his team during games.
With a deep passion for the sport and a lovable personality, he's grown close with nearly every member of the team.
"Dossa's personality is infectious," North Port coach Joey Sorbino said. "He's always happy and wears his personality on his sleeve. He's always the one cheering on the guys and he's built a great friendship with a lot of them."
Pierre has played soccer for as long as he can remember, picking it up back home in Haiti where he and his mother lived before moving to the U.S. a few years ago.
Once settled in at school, Pierre tried out for the team and impressed the coaches with his versatile skill set. The only issue was his grades, which kept him ineligible for this season.
"We knew of him because some of our coaches play in a local adult league that (Pierre) plays in as well," Sorbino said. "He's a phenomenal player. We were trying to find a role for him and that's where we found out he was ineligible. But he chose to stay on and train with us for the year and help us out."
Even without the thrill of joining his teammates on the pitch, his positive spirit has never wavered. In fact, he's brought quite a spark to the team.
"Where did we find him? He just kind of popped up at tryouts one day," senior keeper Alvaro Amaya said. "He's super goofy."
Senior defender Trevor Osborne drives Pierre home after practices and games and the two have grown close over the years.
During one trip, Osborne asked Pierre what he got for Christmas — a pretty standard question for teammates around the New Year. But Osborne was surprised by his answer.
"He said he didn't get anything," Osborne said. "I asked why and he said they just didn't do it. His mom was (visiting) back in Haiti and he was alone on Christmas."
That sparked a team-wide gesture, hoping to bring a similar smile to Pierre like he gives to his team.
The group went out and bought him some gloves and a new ball and wrapped it up prior to one of the Bobcats' games. Sorbino had no clue what was happening until he saw the wrapped gifts.
The team gathered around in their typical pregame hangout in one of the school's computer labs and all eyes focused on Pierre, who was quite confused at first.
He unwrapped the bright, neon yellow keeper gloves first, trying them on before pulling Osborne into a thankful grasp. He then opened the ball, which he immediately took out and began juggling in the room.
All the while, a big beaming smile stretched across his face. The moment was captured and posted on Twitter by Amaya.
This is our teammate Dossa. He told us that he didn't get anything for Christmas bc his mom was in Haiti and it was only him and his brother at home. A few of us chipped in to try and make his day. Family over everything 🔵⚪️🤞🏽
"I was surprised, I didn't know it was for me," Pierre said through his thick Haitian accent. "I can't even describe it. It was crazy because I was just talking to Trevor and then they go buy my some gloves and a ball. That means a lot.
"We're like a family, like brothers. This is my first year on the team, but everybody's cool with me."
Pierre has been a bright spot in a down year for the Bobcats and his teammates took note of that. The gesture not only gave joy to a teammate, but also brought the team closer together, showing Sorbino the maturity of his group.
"It's been a huge blessing to our program because of who (Pierre) is as a person," Sorbino said. "The team has always accepted him as part of the team. For me as a coach it just resonates that you never really know what someone is going through when they walk away from here.
"If you can bring somebody in and alter that even if it's just for a few hours or days, that can be crucial to someone's life."
