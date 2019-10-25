By Staff report
North Port was 2 1/2 yards away from claiming its second win of the season Friday night against the Riverdale Raiders (3-6).
The Bobcats (1-8) could not convert a late two-point conversion to win the game.
Jeff Terry reached the end zone twice and Kevin Riley also rushed for a touchdown in Friday’s loss to the Raiders.
“We gave ourselves an opportunity at the end, and our kids played really hard,” Bobcats head coach Brian Hatler said in a phone interview after the game.
“It was a tough game, and we felt like being on the road, we wanted to end it after we scored. We had some momentum, but we were unable to do that.”
North Port will take on Lemon Bay on Friday, Nov. 1 in Englewood for its season finale.
“We’ve got one opportunity next week against Lemon Bay,” Hatler said, “so we’re going to get back to work on Monday and make the best of that opportunity.”
