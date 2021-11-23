ARCADIA — In a game of adjustments, North Port made just the right tweak and blew open a close game for a 64-47 romp Tuesday night at DeSoto County in the season-opener for both teams.
“We saw defensively they had started rotating a little bit differently and trapping in certain areas of the court,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “We’re lucky enough to have a sophomore – a 6-5 big – that can not only catch the ball, but make extremely good decisions with it.”
Elijah Lubsey settled into the middle of the court on in-bounds plays and transitions to short-circuit a Bulldogs’ defense that had kept DeSoto County in the game for the most part of three quarters. Once North Port went through him, the Bobcats began winning the race to the rim.
DeSoto County had just tied the game at 30-30 with 2:24 to play in the third quarter when the gambit began paying dividends. North Port ripped off 14 unanswered points to end the quarter, then pushed its lead to as many as 20 points down the stretch, especially after DeSoto County lost Juquarius Jones to foul trouble.
“When we were able to find (Lubsey), he made good things happen,” Power said.
Lubsey’s contributions didn’t end there. After moving the ball down court, he made a meal of the Bulldogs by crashing the boards from the high post. He scored all 13 of his points in the second half, either on put-backs or at the free throw line and grabbed 12 of his 16 rebounds after the break, as well.
“Elijah did a great job going from the high post, dropping straight down and rebounding the basketball,” Power said. “It was a heckuva game from him.”
Jackson Kinker led North Port with 16 points. Dylan Almeyda added 10. Gabe Burger might have been the final piece of the puzzle for the Bobcats, entering the game after Gilchrist’s five-point flurry in the third quarter and slowing the Bulldogs senior guard while scoring eight points himself.
“Shout-out to Gabe Burger, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter,” Power said. “He got up on (Gilchrist) and offensively helped us put it away.”
Gilchrist still led all scorers with 18 points, often on creative drives through traffic. He had trouble with turnovers in the first half, but buttoned that up and found his teammates after the break. Jamari Redding added 13 points.
For the game, North Port outrebounded DeSoto County 31-25 after falling behind in that category, 17-9.
“They went with two bigs on us then (Jones) got in foul trouble and that was tough right there,” DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow said, referring to North Port playing the second half with Almeyda and Lubsey after alternating the pair during the first half.
“I love playing against Coach Power because his kids play good, they shoot the basketball and play like I want my kids to play, but we came up short tonight,” Nicklow said. “I told my kids, ‘hey, they came ready to play and we didn’t. We’re living on this summer, but that’s over with.’
“It’s a new team, a new day, so we’re 0-1, got 24 more to go, and I’m looking forward to it.”
