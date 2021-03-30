North Port was loose coming into Tuesday’s game at Charlotte. The Bobcats were finally swinging the bats well and it really wasn’t going to matter who they were facing.
The end result was 14 hits and 10 runs as the Bobcats (7-7) blanked the Tarpons, 10-0, in five innings.
“I think it just took us a little bit to settle in this season but once we got going, we’re hitting all kinds of pitching now,” said North Port cleanup hitter Brayden Kelly.
He was the only hitter in the Bobcats’ lineup that didn’t collect a hit, but was the winning pitcher, going the distance and handcuffing the Tarpons on three hits.
“I think we’re all just having a good groove at the plate,” Kelly added.
Kelly was protecting a 3-0 lead when the North Port bats erupted for seven runs in the top of the fifth. It was North Port’s best inning of the season. With one out, North Port put eight consecutive runners on base on six hits and two walks. The big hits were an RBI double by Andrew Nelson and a two-run double from Kyle Yeager.
“Right now we’re seeing the ball well and tonight it was 1 through 9,” North Port coach Miles Mayer said. “It was everybody, keeping the chain going, station-to-station, one guy after another. It was great to see.”
Of the three hits Kelly allowed, two came in the bottom of the fifth as the Tarpons tried to put together a two-out rally, but he snuffed out the threat by coaxing a popup from the Tarpons’ final hitter.
“BK’s been working hard and working on a few things location-wise,” Mayer said. “Today, he hit his spots and our defense played outstanding. It helps when you have confidence in your defense to let the top of that lineup hit it and let them put it in play.”
Charlotte (6-7) gave a ride to a several of Kelly's offerings, but the North Port outfielders tracked them down each time for loud outs. Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said the Tarpons have no problem making contact, but they do struggle to do the little things and get on base consistently.
He said the hope was for Tuesday’s game to be a new start after going .500 through their first 12 games.
“We were 6-6, coming into tonight and we said let’s turn the page, let’s try and do things differently than we have the past few games,” Cudjo said. “I told them we’re at a crossroads, you’ve got to compete and have some pride – I don’t care about the opponent – just have a good game.
“We’re not going to have nine new kids come in,” he added. “We are who we are. You can’t lay your head down and sulk about it. It’s going to get worse. … You want to win more than you lose, but really you want to learn. You have to find a way to make yourself better.”
