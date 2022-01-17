NORTH PORT — Two basketball teams that hang their hat on strong defensive play collided Monday on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday before a large crowd peppered with alumni as well as area coaches and players.
Port Charlotte and North Port put on a show for all in attendance with the Bobcats relying on their seniors to deliver clutch free throws and pull out a 50-48 thriller on their home floor.
The Bobcats broke open a tight contest with a 12-1 run midway through the third quarter to take a 32-23 lead, but the Pirates wouldn’t let them get away. Port Charlotte nibbled at the deficit throughout a tense final quarter behind their own seniors, Onix Diaz and Alex Perry.
Ultimately, it was six free throws from seniors Joey Rivera and Maxx Huml, combined with some crucial inbound passing from sophomore Eli Lubsey that provided North Port with enough breathing room to outlast the Pirates.
Bobcats coach Ryan Power said North Port’s end-of-game play was the result of an emphasis on such situations in practice this month.
“The first week of January we only had one game on a Tuesday and we had four days of practice,” he said. “For about an hour out of those two-hour practices we did nothing but end-of-game scenarios and situations – the spacing we wanted to use, the sets – and I’ve got to credit the guys. They executed well and our seniors from the free throw line put the game away.”
The fourth quarter was an offensive explosion compared to the three periods that preceded it. The Bobcats gnawed their way to a 10-8 lead after one quarter. Port Charlotte scored the first seven points of the second quarter then the Bobcats scored the last six as the first half ended with a 16-15 North Port lead.
Later, after Diaz gave Port Charlotte a 22-20 lead, Lubsey went to work in the paint, scoring a pair of baskets and grabbing offensive rebounds to trigger North Port’s game-flipping 12-1 run. In the fourth quarter, under heavy full-court pressure from the Pirates, Lubsey routinely found the right outlet while inbounding the ball, keying multiple quick-strike buckets.
“His basketball IQ is what makes him as special as he is,” Power said. “You add the IQ with the finishing ability and the natural ability that he’s got and he’s going to be a heckuva player to watch the next two-and-a-half years.”
Lubsey led North Port with 21 points and 12 rebounds. He, Huml and Rivera combined to go 8 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Diaz was dynamic throughout, leading Port Charlotte with 16 points. Perry scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, finally breaking loose from the Bobcats’ suffocating defense down the stretch.
“We had a game plan to keep the ball out of his hands as much as we could,” Power said. “Obviously the fourth quarter, him being who he is, he took it over there.”
North Port improved to 10-7 with their third consecutive victory. The Bobcats will travel to Sarasota on Wednesday and play Science Hill on Saturday at the Wally Keller Classic.
Port Charlotte lost for the fourth time in five games, falling to 8-9. The Pirates will play Science Hill on Friday at the Wally Keller Classic, then close out the event Saturday night against Charlotte.
“They scored more points than we did,” Pirates coach Kip Rhoten said.
North Port girls nip Pirates: Hailey Cohen’s huge fourth quarter carried North Port past Port Charlotte, 61-59.
The Bobcats (8-11) had built a 26-21 lead early in the third quarter only to see the Pirates (14-6) rip off a 14-0 run for a 35-26 advantage.
Cohen worked North Port back into the game, then hit a bucket and a foul shot to knot the score at 47-47 with 5:24 to play. She delivered another bucket and foul shot to give North Port the lead for good, 57-54, with 1:06 to go, then hit four more free throws in the final minute to preserve the victory.
In all, she scored 14 of her team-high 18 points in the final quarter. Her production balanced Jessica Stewart’s 12 points, eight of which came in the first quarter.
Delaini Morris led Port Charlotte with 17 points. Aryianna Lockey-Progl added 12.
