There was excellence to be found from high school track and field athletes all across the Sun’s coverage area this year.
When it was all said and done athletes from Venice to Punta Gorda represented our area in district, regional and statewide competitions in everything from sprints, hurdles and relay races to pole vault, javelin, long jump and more.
Five area high schools sent a combined 30 athletes to compete at the state meet including Player of the Year finalists Nicard Labossiere of North Port, Riley Willis of Lemon Bay and Brayan Augustin of Charlotte on the boys' side and Jacey Tippman of Venice, Kylah Buckle of North Port and Aleecia Collins of Charlotte on the girls' side.
Bobcats coach Phu Nguyen, the Sun Track and Field Coach of the Year, led an area-high 15 athletes to the state championships while his athletes won district, regional and one state title along the way.
Here’s how the area broke down this year:
Girls Track and Field First Team All-Area
Kylah Buckle (North Port junior)*
Buckle won three district titles — in the 200 meter sprint, 400 meter sprint and 4x400 relay — before going on to excel in all three of those events in both the regional and state meets.
Not only was Buckle a dominant sprinter in the area, but she was also tough to beat at states, winning the area’s only state championship — in the 400 meter sprint — while placing in the top 10 in her other two events.
Jacey Tippman (Venice senior)*
A district and regional champion in the javelin throw, Tippman dominated the field in regionals when she out-threw the field by 8-feet, 2-inches — going on to finish fourth in the 4A state championships.
Autumn Coyle (North Port senior)
Coyle won her district with a vault of 10-feet, 7-inches and made it all the way to the state meet. Coyle finished as a runner-up at the regional meet and then 10th at states.
Juliana Courville (Venice junior)
One of Venice’s most versatile runners on the track, Courville competed in the 800-meter sprint and the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay races in the postseason.
She won a district title in the 800-meter — coming in sixth at regionals and ninth at states — and also placed third in the 4x400 relay at district and regionals on the way to a 12th place finish at the state meet.
Aleecia Collins (Charlotte senior)
A fourth-year varsity track athlete who scored points for the district champion Lady Tarpons squad in four events — the 800-meter sprint, 1600-meter sprint and the 4x400 and 4x800 relay races.
A versatile distance runner who recently committed to run for the University of South Florida, Collins also competed in four events for Charlotte at the regional meet — finishing as high as sixth in the 4x400 relay race.
Alex Council (Venice freshman)
Council made a big impact despite being just a freshman. She finished in sixth in the high jump at the district meet and competed in the javelin throw in districts, regionals and states — finishing 4th, 3rd and 15th, respectively.
Her best performance in the postseason came when she placed third in regionals in the javelin throw with a distance of 95-feet, 7-inches.
Adriana Iorfida (Charlotte sophomore)*
Iorfida didn’t make it to the state meet, but was one of the area’s most versatile athletes nonetheless as she competed in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump and the 4x400 relay team through regionals for the district-champion Tarpons.
Lauren Ragazzone (Lemon Bay senior)
A multi-sport athlete — golf, soccer, track and field — at Lemon Bay, Ragazzone was one of the Mantas top jumpers this year.
The senior won a district title in the high jump (5-feet, 1.75-inches) and finished in second place in both the long jump and triple jump — going on to compete in regionals in all three events.
Girls Track and Field Second Team All-Area
Brenda Smith (North Port freshman)
Smith competed in three postseason events as a freshman — the 100-meter and 400-meter sprints and the 4x400 relay race that placed ninth at the state meet.
Abby Leggett (Port Charlotte junior)
Leggett hardly had time to compete in all of the events she participated in — the 100-hurdles, 300-hurdles, triple jump and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay races.
She won district titles in both the 100-hurdles and triple jump as she put her versatility on full display.
Wildyana St. Jean (North Port senior)
A jumper and sprinter, St. Jean competed in the long jump and 100-meter dash in districts while winning the district title in the triple jump — going on to finish in third place at regionals.
Christlove Lauture (Port Charlotte junior)
Lauture was best in the triple jump — finishing second at districts and eighth in regionals — but was also a strong competitor in the 100-hurdles, 300-hurdles and the 4x400 relay race at the district meet.
Kareena Legare (Venice senior)
Legare was one of the most active runners in the area. She competed in the 100-hurdles, 300-hurdles, 100-meter dash and 4x100 relay race at the district meet — finishing top three in the 100-hurdles, 300-hurdles and 4x100 relay.
Hanna Martin (Charlotte freshman)
Martin impressed in her freshman season as she won a district title in the 3200-meter sprint while finishing as a runner-up in the 4x800 relay race and fourth in the 1600-meter spring at districts.
Natalee Brown (Lemon Bay sophomore)
Brown was a top jumper for Lemon Bay as she finished top-four in the high jump, long jump and triple jump at the district meet — going on to finish third in the high jump at regionals.
Sidney Rootz (Charlotte freshman)
A freshman sensation who broke the school record in the javelin throw with a personal best of 99-feet, 7-inches, Rootz went on to win the district tile while also advancing to regionals in the discus event, placing fourth and 13th, respectively.
Boys Track and Field First Team All-Area
Nicard Labossiere (North Port senior)*
One of the top distance runners in the state, Labossiere won a district title and regional title in the Boys 800 meter sprint and also won two more district titles as a part of the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams while also finishing as a district runner-up in the 400-meter sprint.
Labossiere, the Sun Preps Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year, finished in the top 10 in each of his three events at the 4A state championships, including a second-place finish with his 4x800 relay team.
Cameron Turnberger (North Port senior)
A highly versatile runner for North Port, Turnberger competed in the 400-meter sprint, 800-meter sprint and the 4x400 and 4x800 relay races throughout the year.
Turnberger went all the way to the state meet in the 800-meter and both relay races — winning a pair of district titles in the 4x400 and 4x800 before finishing as a runner-up in the regional and state meet in the 4x800.
Joseph Smith (North Port senior)
One of several talented seniors for the North Port boys track team, Smith was part of the record-breaking 4x800 relay team that won a district title and finished as runners-up in the regional and state meets.
He also was a strong competitor in the 800-meter sprint, placing fourth at districts, sixth at regionals and 13th at states.
Riley Willis (Lemon Bay sophomore)*
A district and regional champion in the high jump, Willis proved to be the second-best in 2A competition — finishing seven inches shy of a state title.
Charles Brantley (Venice senior)*
One of the best local leapers, Brantley competed in the high jump, long jump and triple jump through regionals — finishing in fifth place in the triple jump at the 4A state meet.
Tyler Wadsworth (Port Charlotte junior)
The lone Port Charlotte representative at the state meet, Wadsworth finished 10th in the 800-meter sprint with a 1:58.33.
The distance runner also competed in the 4x400 (3rd at districts) and 4x800 (4th at districts) relay teams for the Pirates in the postseason.
Brayan Augustin (Charlotte sophomore)
Despite being just a sophomore, Augustin made his mark this year — breaking Charlotte High’s oldest school record (set in 1972) in the long jump with a distance of 23-feet, 3.25-inches.
He took that success on through the district (1st place) and regional meets (4th) and to the state meet — where he finished fourth in 3A.
If that weren’t enough, the speedy sophomore also ran a leg for the district champion 4x100 relay squad.
Michenel Mede (Charlotte senior)
A first-year track athlete who exploded on the scene scoring points for the Tarpons in four events — the javelin throw, the 100-meter sprint, the high jump and the 4x100 relay — at the district meet.
Mede went on to become a regional champion in the javelin throw — breaking the school record twice during the season with a throw of 165-feet, 7-inches at the regional meet.
A state qualifier in the javelin, he also led the Tarpons in the 100-meter sprint (11.27 second) and high jump (5-feet, 10-inches) and ran the anchor leg of the Tarpons 4x100 relay which finished first in district and seventh at regionals.
Coach of the Year - Phu Nguyen (North Port)
Though North Port didn't win its district or region on the boys or girls side, Nguyen coached some of the area's top talents.
Under his leadership, Buckle won a state championship and over a dozen athletes went to the state meet, including the boys 4x800 relay team that finished as regional and state runners-up.
Boys Track and Field Second Team All-Area
Elliot Washington (Venice sophomore)
Washington was one of the Indians top runners this year as he excelled in the 100-meter dash — finishing second at districts, fifth at regionals and 16th at states — while also competing for the 4x100 relay team that won a district title and finished third at regionals.
Alberto Teijelo (Venice senior)
Venice’s best distance runner, Teijelo competed in the 1600-meter sprint, the 3200-meter sprint and the 4x800 relay race — placing top-three in each event at the district meet and as high as sixth in the 1600-meter.
Teagen Sabo (North Port senior)
Sabo was a top sprinter in the area as he competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes along with the district-champion 4x400 relay team that went on to place fourth at regionals and ninth at states.
Sabo was best in the 200-meter dash where he finished as a runner-up at districts and sixth at regionals.
Zachary Rathburn (North Port senior)
A key distance runner for the Bobcats, Rathburn was a part of the school’s record-breaking 4x800 relay team that finished as a state runner-up.
He also competed well in the 1600-meter sprint (fourth at districts, eighth at regionals) and the 3200-meter sprint (ninth at districts).
Elijah Lear (North Port senior)
Lear was not only a top area sprinter but also a talented jumper. He finished fourth in his district for the 200-meter dash (going on to finish 11th in regionals), fifth in the 4x100 relay race, eighth in the long jump and third in the triple jump (seventh in regionals).
Jacob Maslanka (Port Charlotte senior)
One of the most essential competitors for Port Charlotte, Maslanka finished top-three in the 110-hurdles, 300-hurdles and 4x400 relay race at the district meet while also placing 10th at the long jump.
His top finish at regionals came in the 300 hurdles (5th place).
Brendan Chavarria (Charlotte sophomore)
A thrower who was a district champion in both the shot put and discus for the district-champion Tarpons.
Season-best personal performances of 45-feet, 10.5-inches in the shot put and 132-feet, 2-inches in the discus led him to fifth and seventh place finishes at regionals.
Christian Pereira (Charlotte senior)
A third-year varsity track athlete who scored points and qualified for regionals in three events — the 110-hurdles, the 300-hurdles and the triple jump — for the district champion Tarpons.
Individually, he won a district title in the triple jump with a season-best performance of 42-feet, 3-inches.
