At first, Tuesday, April 21 seemed just like any other day for John-Victor Oliveira in our quarantined world.
Though he was missing several senior moments with North Port High shut down, he was filling his time working for his dad’s painting company and preparing for his first semester in college, when he was to kick for the Urbana University (Ohio) football team.
But those plans came to a halt that afternoon when Oliveira learned his school was shutting down its campus — taking away his scholarship and his chance to play football.
The university, which has suffered from dwindling enrollment numbers in recent years, stated on its website that the "global coronavirus pandemic has added a level of stress and uncertainty to Urbana’s prospects that make it impossible to sustain." Students are allowed to finish their education online with nearby Franklin University.
“It was definitely blindsiding,” said Oliveira, who announced he would play for Urbana on National Signing Day in February. “The day before I was actually talking to my position coach about freshman orientation and what day I should pick. Then the next day I get a message that the school I’m committed to is shutting down.
“I had no idea what to do. I just told my dad I had to go home. I started calling my coaches, my high school coach, my mom. I just called everybody like, ‘What now?’”
Oliveira, who injured his hip flexor this past season, has hit 28-of-30 extra point attempts as the Bobcats’ starting kicker over the past three years. And despite not making a field goal this season, he converted 7-of-11 when healthy as a junior and 5-of-5 as a sophomore.
However, it’s not so easy to be recruited as a kicker, especially this late in the year.
“It’s a whole team effort right now to make sure we find a place for him,” North Port football coach Billy Huthman said of his coaching staff. “It might be once he gets on campus and proves himself, a bigger scholarship might come up. That happened to me my freshman year.
“He’s gonna be kicking somewhere on a collegiate field next year. I just think for him it’s, ‘Where do I go next?’”
The senior took matters into his own hands, too, reaching out to as many college football coaches he could find through internet searches and Twitter.
His quick work is already reaping some rewards as he said he’s received three preferred walk-on spots with Division-I programs, nine Division-II partial scholarship offers and several offers to NAIA and Division-III schools.
One of Oliveira’s more promising offers is from West Virginia State University, a school that Bobcats offensive line coach Brian Jozwiak — a first round NFL Draft pick out of West Virginia University— reached out to Oliveira's behalf.
“John actually gave me a call last week and I’ve already sent out some emails about him to various schools,” Huthman said. “He’s seeing quite a bit of interest and it’s not surprising because he’s very talented, not only on the football field, but in the classroom, too.”
Though the former Bobcat could be close to settling on his new home for the next four years, it won’t be an easy decision. For Oliveira, his ideal school would have a successful business program, offer similar scholarship money to Urbana — where he had $30,000 of his $35,000 annual tuition covered — and have an inviting and welcoming atmosphere.
“Everything was set in stone,” he said. “I was gonna go there for four years. It took care of the money issue and everything. There was nothing to worry about.
“Then out of nowhere, this late in the recruiting process, everything shuts down and it’s, ‘You have to find a new place to go to school. Good luck.’”
