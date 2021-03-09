NORTH PORT — After what he considered to be a poorly pitched first inning, North Port’s Brandon Long went back to the bullpen to figure things out.
He came back a completely different pitcher, retiring 13 batters in a row at one point and carrying a no-hitter into the sixth before settling for a two-hit shutout as North Port shut out Charlotte 6-0 on Tuesday.
Long also drove in four runs, including a bases-loaded double in the fifth to break the game open.
“I attacked early, threw first-pitch strikes got ahead of the count, and that’s about it,” Long said.
In addition to the two hits allowed, Long walked one and hit a batter, but struck out 11.
Things didn’t start well for Long as he allowed a walk and three loud outs to center.
“The first inning was his worst and he went to the pen to find himself, and he did,” North Port coach Miles Mayer said. “He’s a senior. He knows what he needs, and when Brandon is on, he is very difficult to hit against.”
So difficult, it took a leadoff bloop single by Justin McQueen to break up the no-hitter in the sixth. Long countered by striking out the side.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats got things done at the plate early against Charlotte starter Quaid Goff. Long capped a two-out rally in the first with an RBI single and in the second, North Port (4-5) added two more on a Ben Brown 2-run double following consecutive walks to make it 3-0.
Goff gave way to Mason Herderson, who was unable to find the plate, walking two and hitting a batter before Long came up with one out and sent one down the third-base line, clearing the bases and making it 6-0.
Kyle Yeager and Alex Spirk scored twice for North Port. Justin Moss had Charlotte’s other hit as the lost dropped the Tarpons to 5-3.
“Long threw well. He was in the zone, kept us off balance with the fastball and breaking ball, and some nights things just don’t go your way,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “You have to tip your cap to him.”
