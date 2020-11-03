North Port High School is in discussions over whether to continue its football season in 2020.
The Bobcats do not feel they have enough players to continue, athletic director Tony Miller said. School administrators will make a formal decision this morning.
If they do indeed cancel the remainder of the schedule, North Port would be the first area team to cancel a game this season.
The 2-5 Bobcats have had a rollercoaster of a season. After opening with three straight losses in which the offense couldn’t crack double-digits, they beat Parrish Community and Bayshore by a combined 67 points in the following two weeks.
However, that spark soon fizzled out.
Quarterback Kevin Riley was forced to quarantine away from the team, missing some time. Then, the Bobcats took two brutal losses — a 47-0 defeat at the hands of Bishop Verot before a 35-0 loss to Lemon Bay last week.
The Sun's calls to Bobcats coach Billy Huthman were not immediately returned.
If North Port does cancel its season, it means the Bobcats will not host Charlotte this week and will not face Venice in the already scheduled play-in playoff game next week -- giving the Indians an unexpected bye week.
Tarpons athletic director Brian Nolan said that he does not think Charlotte will be able to schedule a replacement opponent for this week.
Port Charlotte was forced to scramble for a last-minute replacement a week ago when Braden River pulled out during the week. The Pirates lost to late substitute Carol City on Friday night.
