NORTH PORT – On the day before Halloween last year, North Port was hammered at home by Lemon Bay, 35-0. The Bobcats fell to 2-6, but there remained another flight of stairs for the program to tumble down.
Little did they know that game would be their season finale. Turmoil, COVID-19 quarantine issues and mass defections left the team without enough players for the regular season finale at Charlotte. The following week, North Port forfeited its first-round game at Venice.
In the offseason, Billy Huthman’s short, stormy tenure as Bobcats coach came to an end and the search for his successor is ongoing.
Yet a funny thing has happened on the road to a lost season at North Port. It seems the Bobcats have found a reason to go on.
Credit for that lands on multiple shoulders. Interim coach Greg Pryer – a former Bobcats football head coach – along with his staff have brought structure and a fun energy to spring practice. Rising seniors such as quarterback Sean Silverberg and linebacker Nathan Clark are leading by example and a large infusion of rising sophomores and juniors has stoked competitive fires.
“It’s just about getting them into a good routine and putting in the foundations of a good football program,” Pryer said. “That’s what is important for these guys. We have just re-established the calendar, gotten them in the weight room … all the things that a football program should be doing is what we’ve done with these guys, and I’ll tell you what – we’ve got a good group here. They’ve soaked it up.”
Last season was Silverberg’s first at North Port. Splitting time with Kevin Riley at the quarterback position, he witnessed the disintegration of the program from within.
“Our team didn’t feel comfortable with our coach,” he said. “We didn’t believe in him and we didn’t really believe in each other, actually. I feel like we don’t have as many problems as we had last year. We don’t have kids skipping practices, anymore.”
Silverberg said as one of the team’s leaders, he cares more about building up than tearing down, the latter of which happened far too often a year ago.
“We just try to keep their heads up when they’re not feeling it that day and if they’re not doing things right, I won’t yell at them,” he said. “I just feel that yelling at them will make them go down even more.”
Pryer, who is uncertain whether he or the rest of the interim staff will factor into the incoming coach’s plans in the fall, said he has noticed the team taking ownership of the program.
“We have some guys who have stepped up and taken over the leadership of this team,” he said. “What we’ve said as a staff coming in is, this is your group. This isn’t about us. We’re more than likely not going to be around.
“They’re doing a lot of the small things right,” he added. “When I walk through the locker room at the end of the day, it’s clean. It’s spotless. That means they’re taking ownership of what they have. That’s good to see.”
The structure established by the coaching staff is, at its core, built around competition. The team has been split into Blue and Silver teams and for the final 30 minutes of each practice, the teams break off and work on game plans for their May 21 scrimmage under the lights.
There is a lot of work to be done – the entire offensive line must be rebuilt, since no one with Friday experience returns. There is a lot of talent at the skill positions, but the players need more reps. Dylan Almeyda could be a big receiving target for Silverberg and fellow quarterback Evan Burger.
Jaylon Fulton brings size to the running back position. The same could be said for Jeremiah Laguerre, who lines up at corner. Greg Cole, a powerfully built linebacker gives North Port a potent 1-2 punch alongside Clark.
“We’re just worrying about right now,” said Clark, who will be playing for the Silver team. “Once fall comes around, we’ll worry about that, but right now, it’s just about spring. This gives a competitiveness to the team, fighting for spots and stuff.”
Like Silverberg (the Blue team’s QB), Clark said the new vibe in camp has been a breath of fresh air.
“Everyone is more excited to play. There’s energy in the locker room,” he said. “It wasn’t like that last year. I see improvement.
“Last year, everyone was just de-motivated because of all the stuff that was happening but now, there are more young people out and they just want it more than last year,” he added. “It gives us more confidence going into games just knowing we’re all going to be in the right places at the right time.”
