Picture this: you’ve transferred to a new school in a new town, and one day in PE class you’re approached about playing on the school’s football team.
Not having played in several years, there’s some hesitation. But you go try out anyway, and within two weeks, you’re the varsity starting quarterback.
It may sound too unbelievable to be true, but that’s how it happened for Kevin Riley at North Port High last season.
“At first I didn’t want to move because I was comfortable,” said Riley, who transferred to North Port from Booker last year. “I used to live here when I was a baby and then we moved. But when we got back here, I met a lot of new people and saw it’s a cool place to live.
“A lot of coaches and students pushed me to play sports, and I’m glad I did.”
Riley and his twin brother, Devin, wanted to play for the Bobcats’ basketball team, and hadn’t given football much thought.
But when his peers and teachers saw what he could do with a ball in his hands, it was apparent that Riley had something special.
“I didn’t really know him before he joined the team,” said receiver and defensive back Joey Anderson. “I had seen him around campus, but I had never talked to him.
“The first couple of days he was out there he was doing really good, so I kind of saw that he was gonna be our quarterback. It wasn’t a surprise. Once he stepped in for us, things started to get better.”
In a Week 4 start at Lakewood Ranch, Riley made his high school debut.
The Bobcats had scored just 13 points across the first three games, and Riley nearly tripled that output in his first game.
Using a zone-read attack, he carried the ball 15 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 38 more yards. North Port lost that game, 42-35 in overtime, but the message was clear: Riley was here to stay.
Though the Bobcats went on to win just one game with their new quarterback under center — an 18-13 victory over Bayshore — the team’s final three games were lost by a total of just 18 points.
Now, with game experience and a full offseason under his belt, Riley is going to be the focal point of the North Port attack in 2020.
“He’s a very special person,” said North Port coach Billy Huthman, who coached quarterbacks at Central Methodist University. “I’m building this offense around him. He’s similar (5-9, 150 pounds) to the quarterback I coached in college. Almost the exact same size and everything.”
In just seven games, Riley finished with 604 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on 102 carries, coming up 40 yards short of the team lead, held by running back Jeffrey Terry.
Riley’s passing got better each week — finishing 30-of-49 for 351 yards — but he couldn’t find the end zone through the air and was intercepted five times.
Despite those struggles, coaches and teammates believe they’ll see a new Riley this year.
“The one thing he’s learned now is to scan the field,” Huthman said. “He looks the safety off now and works the ball all over. It’s not like he just has speed. His arm strength is awesome.”
Riley is just now learning how to read defenses for the first time.
Last year, it was a struggle for the junior to break down coverages, watch his blindside and get in rhythm with his receivers. But an offseason learning under Huthman has him thinking he’s ready to take his game to another level.
With only one season left — and maybe not even that — to prove his ability on the field, Riley said he’s looking forward to each and every game this season.
He still likes to play basketball, but his dreams are focused on football now.
“I want to play football in college,” Riley said. “I like football more now. Last year was such a fun experience. All it took was for me to come back out and play again.”
