After missing five games due to a suspension, Emani Jefferson is making up for lost time.
The star guard tied a season-high with 36 points as the North Port High School girls basketball team cruised past Venice, 75-36, in a non-district matchup at the Tee-Pee on Tuesday night.
Jefferson, the senior captain, was as steady as a rock, scoring at least eight points in each quarter, including nine in the fourth when it seemed a good time to sit her for the night.
“We’ve been putting points on the board the past few weeks. When our team is clicking, we can put a lot of points on the board,” said North Port coach Dale Huffman, whose team had averaged 73 points per game in the last four.
“Emani has been averaging in the thirties, so I thought I would let her go ahead and get a couple more baskets.”
North Port got off to a fast start, taking a 16-4 lead early before Venice went on a run to cut the lead to four early in the second quarter as Kiley Poole got hot from the floor with 10 points.
The Bobcats countered with an 11-0 run in a 25-point second quarter that helped blow the game open.
North Port led 39-20 at the half and 55-26 after three before forcing a running clock midway through the fourth quarter, with Jefferson being a big part of it.
Also a big part were Brooke Sawyer and Megan Ortiz, who after early-season struggles have found their niche on the defensive side of the ball, even if they aren’t scoring as much.
Huffman said opponents in the future had better be ready for North Port’s attacking style.
“We’re going to come out and play hard every game. We will man you and steal the ball every chance we get,” Huffman said.
Yani Hall added 11 for North Port (8-3), which won its fifth straight game and has gotten back in gear after losing Jefferson following an altercation at the Lady Sailors Thanksgiving Classic against East Bay.
The incident left the Bobcats with just seven players at one point.
“After missing five games I need to keep my average up. I’m coming back stronger,” Jefferson said.
Poole ended up with 19 to lead Venice (3-6), which saw its three-game winning streak end after an 0-5 start. Nobody else had more than four for the Indians.
