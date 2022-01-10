NORTH PORT — The circumstances couldn’t have been more unforgiving for the North Port girls soccer team on Monday night.
Riding a five-game losing streak, the Lady Bobcats entered their match with Venice (6-3-3), the top-ranked team in the district, without head coach Sierra Mazzoni and fresh off a 3-2 loss to them on Dec. 16.
North Port (4-8-1) answered the challenge for much of the night, though, holding an early lead before coming back to tie the game in the 60th minute of what finished as a 2-2 draw.
“I think the girls came out here with confidence tonight,” said junior varsity coach Morgan Hamer, who filled in for Mazzoni. “They really wanted to end that losing streak. That was their mission.”
North Port opened a lead in the 23rd minute when forward Sierra Spirk outraced the Venice defense and sidestepped Indians goalkeeper Meadow Barry to bury it in the net.
That goal was the Bobcats’ only shot on goal in the first half, but Venice still couldn’t match the score despite firing five shots on goal and several wide of the net or over it.
“Most definitely 100 percent we should have won,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “We didn’t finish our opportunities. We have to finish on those chances. You don’t want to leave a tie on the field.”
Eventually, Venice’s high-volume shooting started to pay off.
Venice notched a couple more close looks before midfielder Sarah Freddolino, in a tight crowd in front of the goal on a corner kick in the 54th minute, found the back left corner of the net. Five minutes later, Venice forward Maddie Egan floated a ball just too high for North Port goalkeeper Esther Pushkash (10 saves) to stop — tipping off her hands and rolling into the top right side of the goal for a 2-1 lead.
Spirk wouldn’t let the Indians’ first lead last long.
The junior lofted a free kick just in front of the goal and it bounced around a few teammates before crossing into the net seconds before the second-half water break.
The drama largely ended there, however, as each side recorded two more shots on goal each with none of them much of a threat to change the score.
“Moving forward into districts, this team wants to finish strong,” Hamer said of the Bobcats, who often see the Indians in the district playoffs. “Every year it’s us and (Venice) going head to head, and it’s nice to know that we can beat them going forward.”
