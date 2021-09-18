North Port's Evan Crane finished seventh overall in the boys' large school division Saturday, spurring the Bobcats on to a victory in their home meet, the North Port Invitational. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Charlotte's James Stock led the way as the Tarpons finished second overall in the boys' large school division of the North Port Invitational on Saturday. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
NORTH PORT – The North Port and Charlotte boys finished first and second at the North Port Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Competing in the large school division, the Bobcats were paced by Evan Crane’s seventh-place finish at 17:27.17. Charlotte’s James Stock finished 11th at 17:59.35, just ahead of North Port’s Jeremy Duque, who clocked in at 18:01.51.
Teage Elsey’s 17th place finish at 18:06.80 gave the Bobcats three top-20 finishers. Charlotte’s Caden Klossner also got himself inside the top-20, finishing 19th at 18:12.42.
Venice finished sixth out of the 21 teams competing in the division, led by Brian Williams, who finished 16th at 18:06.79.
In the girls’ large school division, North Port finished seventh while Charlotte was ninth. North Port was led by Brenda Smith, who finished 22nd, just ahead of Charlotte’s Hanna Martin, who led the Tarpons and finished 23rd.
Lemon Bay’s boys and Venice’s girls competed in the Elite division. The Mantas finished 16th out of 25 teams. Sean Perry led the way with a 43rd-place finish. Venice was 16th out of 21, but Julianna Courville notched a time of 20:10.09 to finish 27th.
In the small schools division, DeSoto County’s boys and girls finished 16h and 15th, respectively. Cesar Maldonado and Ruben Mar finished 59th and 60th on the boys’ side while Paloma Resendiz posted a 30th-place finish for the Bulldogs’ girls.
