JEREMIAH BOHDANETS

North Port boys soccer, senior

The Bobcats needed to beat Braden River on Friday night to advance to the district final at Venice, and Jeremiah Bohdanets made sure that happened. 

The senior scored a pair of goals as North Port won, 4-2, to keep its season alive. 

"Jeremiah has been a four-year varsity athlete for us," Bobcats coach Joey Sorbino said. "He constantly strives to be an active leader on this team and sets the tempo for everyone to follow. Falling just short of the district final his first three years, he didn't let that chance slip away again on Friday night with his performance. 

"Jeremiah has been and continues to be an exemplary athlete and leads the charge for our offense. He is a once in a lifetime type of player." 

ARYANA HICKS 


Charlotte girls basketball, junior 

Not many girls basketball teams in Florida had a tougher district tournament than the Tarpons -- who beat two of the top 35 teams in the state to win the championship. 

Aryana Hicks was at the center of it all this past week. 

She led the Tarpons with 18 points in the win over Fort Myers -- including going six-for-six on free-throws down the stretch to seal the win -- along with 10 rebounds and four assists. 

Despite only scoring eight points in the district final win, she made up for it elsewhere, grabbing a game-high 18 rebounds -- despite being just 5-foot-5 -- along with four assists and five steals. 

"She's been very strong for us with her scoring in double digits in four of the last five games," Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. 

"She always puts the team before herself and has always done whatever it takes for the team to win." 

